KCC chief warned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Board of Audit and Inspection has issued a 'warning' regarding comments made by Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, on her YouTube channel, stating that she violated political neutrality.



President Lee Jae Myung also emphasized the political neutrality of public officials, effectively delivering a warning message aimed at the chairperson.



Seo Ji-young reports.



[Report]



Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who was impeached in the National Assembly last August, has since made various political comments on different YouTube channels.



She referred to the Democratic Party and leftist groups as "a group that does everything imaginable" and commented on the controversy surrounding the two-person system in the KCC, suggesting that leftists make false claims.



[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "The strategy of the leftists is often to say things like this. 'Regardless of the truth,' they talk like this..."]



She also made comments that seemed to acknowledge her political leanings.



[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "(In my view, you're a female warrior of the conservatives...) I am very grateful for that remark."]



The Board of Audit and Inspection determined that these comments violated the political neutrality obligation of public officials and issued a 'warning.'



They stated that the comments "indicate political bias" and assessed that they could undermine public trust in the KCC.



The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party have demanded her immediate resignation.



[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: "Lee Jin-sook, who violated the obligation of political neutrality and damaged the KCC, must step down immediately."]



Chairperson Lee responded during the audit process that her comments were not illegal as they were made in the context of her right to self-defense, but after the warning, she stated, "I will not make any further comments."



President Lee Jae Myung criticized her for publicly stating in the National Assembly yesterday (7.7) that "the broadcasting three laws are being prepared under presidential instructions," saying, "The contents of a confidential Cabinet meeting should not be distorted and used for personal politics."



This is Seo Ji-young from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!