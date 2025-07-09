News 9

KCC chief warned

입력 2025.07.09 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has issued a 'warning' regarding comments made by Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, on her YouTube channel, stating that she violated political neutrality.

President Lee Jae Myung also emphasized the political neutrality of public officials, effectively delivering a warning message aimed at the chairperson.

Seo Ji-young reports.

[Report]

Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who was impeached in the National Assembly last August, has since made various political comments on different YouTube channels.

She referred to the Democratic Party and leftist groups as "a group that does everything imaginable" and commented on the controversy surrounding the two-person system in the KCC, suggesting that leftists make false claims.

[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "The strategy of the leftists is often to say things like this. 'Regardless of the truth,' they talk like this..."]

She also made comments that seemed to acknowledge her political leanings.

[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "(In my view, you're a female warrior of the conservatives...) I am very grateful for that remark."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection determined that these comments violated the political neutrality obligation of public officials and issued a 'warning.'

They stated that the comments "indicate political bias" and assessed that they could undermine public trust in the KCC.

The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party have demanded her immediate resignation.

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: "Lee Jin-sook, who violated the obligation of political neutrality and damaged the KCC, must step down immediately."]

Chairperson Lee responded during the audit process that her comments were not illegal as they were made in the context of her right to self-defense, but after the warning, she stated, "I will not make any further comments."

President Lee Jae Myung criticized her for publicly stating in the National Assembly yesterday (7.7) that "the broadcasting three laws are being prepared under presidential instructions," saying, "The contents of a confidential Cabinet meeting should not be distorted and used for personal politics."

This is Seo Ji-young from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KCC chief warned
    • 입력 2025-07-09 00:19:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has issued a 'warning' regarding comments made by Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, on her YouTube channel, stating that she violated political neutrality.

President Lee Jae Myung also emphasized the political neutrality of public officials, effectively delivering a warning message aimed at the chairperson.

Seo Ji-young reports.

[Report]

Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who was impeached in the National Assembly last August, has since made various political comments on different YouTube channels.

She referred to the Democratic Party and leftist groups as "a group that does everything imaginable" and commented on the controversy surrounding the two-person system in the KCC, suggesting that leftists make false claims.

[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "The strategy of the leftists is often to say things like this. 'Regardless of the truth,' they talk like this..."]

She also made comments that seemed to acknowledge her political leanings.

[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "(In my view, you're a female warrior of the conservatives...) I am very grateful for that remark."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection determined that these comments violated the political neutrality obligation of public officials and issued a 'warning.'

They stated that the comments "indicate political bias" and assessed that they could undermine public trust in the KCC.

The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party have demanded her immediate resignation.

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: "Lee Jin-sook, who violated the obligation of political neutrality and damaged the KCC, must step down immediately."]

Chairperson Lee responded during the audit process that her comments were not illegal as they were made in the context of her right to self-defense, but after the warning, she stated, "I will not make any further comments."

President Lee Jae Myung criticized her for publicly stating in the National Assembly yesterday (7.7) that "the broadcasting three laws are being prepared under presidential instructions," saying, "The contents of a confidential Cabinet meeting should not be distorted and used for personal politics."

This is Seo Ji-young from KBS News.
서지영
서지영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록
수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…<br>원인은?

수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…원인은?
윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입

윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입
김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사

김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.