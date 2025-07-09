Defense industry vision

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the occasion of the first Defense Industry Day, President Lee Jae Myung met with officials from the defense industry to discuss various topics.



He presented a vision for Korea to rise as one of the world’s top four defense powers and pledged comprehensive government support.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has more.



[Report]



A discussion was held to commemorate the first anniversary of K-defense development, gathering over 150 participants from the defense industry and related government agencies.



President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the strategic value of the defense industry.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I hope that it will not only strengthen the security of the Republic of Korea but also establish itself as one of the future industries of the Republic of Korea."]



He then presented three directions for the development of the defense industry.



He called for the development of advanced weapon systems that keep pace with changes in the security environment, such as AI unmanned robots, to enhance product competitiveness, and urged the creation of a defense industry ecosystem that includes various companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "There are concerns about the focus on a few large companies, so we need to build a defense industry ecosystem where many people and many companies can participate regardless of their size."]



He promised to do his best to ensure close security cooperation with other countries so that more companies can have export opportunities.



Earlier, President Lee also urged efforts at the government level to strengthen defense competitiveness during a Cabinet meeting.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I ask for your efforts at the government level in nurturing talent, investing in research and development, and expanding overseas markets."]



He also instructed the establishment of a presidential-level control tower for defense and ordered a review of regularizing defense export strategy meetings as part of the effort to become a global top-four defense power.



This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.



