PPP reform sparks internal strife

입력 2025.07.09 (01:08)

[Anchor]

After Representative Ahn Cheol-soo resigned as head of the party's innovation committee, internal strife within the People Power Party has intensified.

The lawmakers named as targets for personnel reform are strongly pushing back, claiming that it is fueling division, as internal debate within the party continues.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo identified lawmakers Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong as targets for personnel renewal.

Both Kwons expressed strong displeasure and launched a counterattack.

They criticized Ahn's resignation and the demand for personnel renewal as ultimately being political motivated, claiming they were tactics for a future party leadership bid. They described the move as a "despicable act" that divides the party for personal ambition, saying Ahn himself "should be the first target of innovation."

Despite the backlash, Representative Ahn stood firm.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "We need to start with at least the minimum personnel renewal. Only then can the public see that our party is trying to change."]

He also suggested that former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former leader Han Dong-hoon join him in running for the party convention to discuss innovation.

Within the party, debates continued regarding Ahn's actions and his push for renewal .

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Representative/Channel A YouTube 'Radio Show Political Signal': "The approach was too immature. And the method itself was not democratic."]

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Representative/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "Some lawmakers rushed to the Han Nam-dong residence. The targets for personnel purge could significantly increase."]

The leadership of the People Power Party is continuing to deliberate amid confusion.

They have agreed to finalize the appointments for the innovation committee by the day after tomorrow (July 10).

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "We will promptly appoint a new innovation committee chair and launch an innovation committee to lead the party's renewal...."]

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party criticized the ruling party, saying its petty internal power struggles will only be met with the public’s cold indifference and disdain.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

