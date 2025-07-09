News 9

Gov’t faces diplomacy test with Japan

입력 2025.07.09 (01:08)

[Anchor]

Japan promised to acknowledge the history of the forced mobilization of Koreans when it registered Hashima Island as a World Heritage site, but has not kept that promise for ten years.

The government attempted to address this issue at UNESCO, but that effort failed, causing a stir.

There are also comments that the new government's diplomacy towards Japan is facing its first test.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

The government had aimed to formally raise the issue of Hashima Island at this year's UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

However, due to Japan's opposition, an unprecedented vote took place, and ultimately, Japan's proposal to seek a solution through bilateral discussions was adopted.

Despite forming a task force and putting in maximum effort, we lost in this unprecedented diplomatic battle at UNESCO against Japan.

The presidential office expressed regret that the agenda on modern industrial facilities was not adopted as an official item and reiterated its call for Japan to fulfill its promises.

[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "We will continue to urge Japan to sincerely fulfill its own promises."]

Since the new government took office, the leaders of South Korea and Japan have emphasized 'cooperation' and maintained a friendly atmosphere, but Japan's rigid stance on historical issues has been reaffirmed.

This trend is likely to continue in events like the memorial service for Sado Mine, which faced disruptions last year.

[Yang Gi-ho/Professor of Japanese Studies at Seongguk University: "Regarding historical issues, if Japan pursues 'weak diplomacy,' it could create a very unfavorable domestic situation or affect upcoming elections..."]

However, there are also concerns that the 'two-track' approach, which distinguishes between historical issues and cooperation matters, should not be shaken.

[Lee Won-deok/Professor of Japanese Studies at Kookmin University: "Regarding historical issues, it is important to clearly state a principled position, but I think it is not a desirable direction to respond by linking them with issues like economy, security, and culture."]

Amid concerns that this incident could burden South Korea-Japan relations, evaluations suggest that the Lee Jae Myung government's diplomacy towards Japan is now facing a significant test.

KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

  • Gov’t faces diplomacy test with Japan
    • 입력 2025-07-09 01:08:39
    News 9
