Lead poisoning in China kindergartens

More than 200 children attending a kindergarten in China have shown symptoms of lead poisoning all at once.



It has been confirmed that a dye containing lead was added to the food that the children regularly eat.



KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



The roots of a young child's teeth have turned black.



A 6-year-old girl has developed white hair.



These are all abnormal symptoms indicating lead poisoning.



Such symptoms appeared among the students at a kindergarten in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, northwest China.



When blood lead levels were tested, it was found that among over 250 students, more than 230 had lead levels exceeding 100 micrograms per liter, which is above the Chinese government’s standard for 'lead poisoning'.



[Kindergarten Parent/Reported by China Shangyu News: "I don't want to think about compensation or anything right now. All I hope for is my child's health."]



Some parents expressed their frustration, stating that their children had complained of abnormal symptoms like nausea for a long time, but nearby hospitals said there was no problem.



It was only this month, when symptoms worsened, that authorities belatedly began a direct investigation and identified the cause.



Lead was found in the dye that kitchen staff at the kindergarten used to make the children's look more appealing.



Local media pointed out that the dye was labeled 'not for consumption.'



[Kindergarten Parent: "If it had been discovered early, would this have happened? The current figures, samples, and results should be held accountable by the relevant departments."]



The students are receiving inpatient treatment at the hospital.



Lead poisoning can cause decreased learning ability and behavioral disorders in young children.



Chinese authorities have secured the custody of eight kindergarten officials and are investigating the details of the incident.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



