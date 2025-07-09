Speculation over Son’s future

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On his 33rd birthday, even amidst congratulatory messages from Tottenham, Son Heung-min is facing ongoing speculation about a possible transfer this summer.



With just one year left on his contract, interest is growing regarding whether Son will leave Tottenham, where he has spent the last 10 years.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



From the congratulatory video released by Tottenham on July 8, coinciding with Son Heung-min's 33rd birthday, to featuring him as the main model for next season's away kit.



Recently, whenever Tottenham posts about Son on social media, fans' attention is piqued.



This is because Son's journey with Tottenham may come to an end this summer, with just one year left on his contract.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham/Last month on the 10th: "Football fans and I are quite curious. Rather than thinking about the future, I think it’s better to observe what happens in the present."]



The transfer rumors surrounding Son Heung-min are endless.



There are reports that Saudi league teams have offered astronomical amounts, while LA FC in the U.S. and Fenerbahçe, led by his former coach Mourinho, have also expressed interest.



The plans of the newly appointed Tottenham manager Frank are expected to be a significant variable in the decision about Son's future, but so far, Frank has refrained from making direct comments about Son.



[Thomas Frank/Tottenham Manager: "How can we play Bentancur? Maddison? How can we get that? But of course, the younger ones as well. But of course Beryval, Archie Gray, Odobert, and Udogie all of them I think have high ceilings."]



From the club's perspective, there is a strong desire to secure a transfer fee before he becomes a free agent, but there is also considerable pressure in letting go of a legend who has dedicated 10 years to the club.



Additionally, if Son has a strong desire to participate in the Champions League, the possibility of him staying during the remaining period cannot be ruled out.



The decision on Son Heung-min’s transfer is expected to become clearer after Tottenham’s match in South Korea next month.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!