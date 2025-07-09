News 9

Hanwha heats up in heat wave

2025.07.09

[Anchor]

To beat the heat at the baseball stadium, what is needed most is a refreshing hit!

The Hanwha Eagles helped fans cool down with a sizzling batting display worthy of a first-place team.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

The heat was so intense that even the league's first infinity pool couldn't offer much relief. But in the third inning, Hanwha swung their bats as if to blow away the scorching heat.

The opening hit came from Chae Eun-sung's timely hit with the bases loaded.

As Noh Si-hwan dashed home from first, it turned into a three-RBI double, bringing big smiles to the home fans.

Next up, Kim Tae-yeon drove in Chae Eun-sung with another timely hit. Ha Joo-seok, Choi Jae-hoon, and Shim Woo-jun followed with five consecutive hits, electrifying Daejeon Stadium.

The KIA mound struggled to contain Hanwha’s blazing-hot lineup, and manager Lee Beom-ho’s expression turned grim.

Hanwha's lineup added six more runs in the third inning, easing the burden on starting pitcher Moon Dong-joo.

Proving why they hold first place, Hanwha posted their highest single-game run total of the season and moved within reach of a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile in Sajik, Lotte’s Hong Min-ki made a surprise start and delivered an impressive performance.

Coming in for Gamboya, who finished the first half, Hong Min-ki pitched five innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just one run and no walks.

Lotte led 3–1 through the sixth inning, putting Hong in line for his first win after six years with the team. However, Doosan’s Cave hit a game-tying home run in the eighth, postponing Hong’s long-awaited debut victory.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

