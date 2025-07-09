Kim Young-beom aims for world record
입력 2025.07.09 (01:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Ahead of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore this month, the youngest member of the relay team, Kim Young-beom, made a surprising announcement.
He has boldly declared his goal of breaking the world record.
With Kim Young-beom's emergence, the confidence of the relay team is at an all-time high.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
The 19-year-old promising rookie Kim Young-beom startled his senior teammates with a bold declaration during the press conference.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "My goal for the 800m freestyle is to set a new world record."]
[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "This... world record goal, was this something we'd discussed in advance? Or not?"]
Kim is about 3 seconds off the current world record.
While it may seem ambitious, there’s good reason for his confidence.
At the Doha meet, where Korea won silver, Yang Jae-hoon swam the opening leg in 1 minute 47.78 seconds. In comparison, Kim’s personal best stands at 1 minute 46 seconds, which is 1.65 seconds faster.
At 195 cm tall with a wingspan of 2.16 m, Kim possesses outstanding physical advantages.
Since he only began competing in the 200m freestyle last month, Kim Young-beom is rapidly improving his record, and is expected to accelerate further.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "I think I can break into the 1 minute 45 seconds range. I also believe I can go even faster, which is why I set that goal."]
The 3m deep swimming pool at the Jincheon National Training Center is also a great support for the national team.
In May, construction was completed to increase its depth by 1m to meet international standards, helping athletes better prepare for world-class conditions.
[Kim Woo-min/National Swimming Team: "I feel like the buoyancy is different, so I think I will perform better at the World Championships since it will feel just like practice."]
The golden generation’s performance is highly anticipated at the Singapore World Championships starting on the 27th.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
Ahead of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore this month, the youngest member of the relay team, Kim Young-beom, made a surprising announcement.
He has boldly declared his goal of breaking the world record.
With Kim Young-beom's emergence, the confidence of the relay team is at an all-time high.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
The 19-year-old promising rookie Kim Young-beom startled his senior teammates with a bold declaration during the press conference.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "My goal for the 800m freestyle is to set a new world record."]
[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "This... world record goal, was this something we'd discussed in advance? Or not?"]
Kim is about 3 seconds off the current world record.
While it may seem ambitious, there’s good reason for his confidence.
At the Doha meet, where Korea won silver, Yang Jae-hoon swam the opening leg in 1 minute 47.78 seconds. In comparison, Kim’s personal best stands at 1 minute 46 seconds, which is 1.65 seconds faster.
At 195 cm tall with a wingspan of 2.16 m, Kim possesses outstanding physical advantages.
Since he only began competing in the 200m freestyle last month, Kim Young-beom is rapidly improving his record, and is expected to accelerate further.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "I think I can break into the 1 minute 45 seconds range. I also believe I can go even faster, which is why I set that goal."]
The 3m deep swimming pool at the Jincheon National Training Center is also a great support for the national team.
In May, construction was completed to increase its depth by 1m to meet international standards, helping athletes better prepare for world-class conditions.
[Kim Woo-min/National Swimming Team: "I feel like the buoyancy is different, so I think I will perform better at the World Championships since it will feel just like practice."]
The golden generation’s performance is highly anticipated at the Singapore World Championships starting on the 27th.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Young-beom aims for world record
-
- 입력 2025-07-09 01:44:12
[Anchor]
Ahead of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore this month, the youngest member of the relay team, Kim Young-beom, made a surprising announcement.
He has boldly declared his goal of breaking the world record.
With Kim Young-beom's emergence, the confidence of the relay team is at an all-time high.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
The 19-year-old promising rookie Kim Young-beom startled his senior teammates with a bold declaration during the press conference.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "My goal for the 800m freestyle is to set a new world record."]
[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "This... world record goal, was this something we'd discussed in advance? Or not?"]
Kim is about 3 seconds off the current world record.
While it may seem ambitious, there’s good reason for his confidence.
At the Doha meet, where Korea won silver, Yang Jae-hoon swam the opening leg in 1 minute 47.78 seconds. In comparison, Kim’s personal best stands at 1 minute 46 seconds, which is 1.65 seconds faster.
At 195 cm tall with a wingspan of 2.16 m, Kim possesses outstanding physical advantages.
Since he only began competing in the 200m freestyle last month, Kim Young-beom is rapidly improving his record, and is expected to accelerate further.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "I think I can break into the 1 minute 45 seconds range. I also believe I can go even faster, which is why I set that goal."]
The 3m deep swimming pool at the Jincheon National Training Center is also a great support for the national team.
In May, construction was completed to increase its depth by 1m to meet international standards, helping athletes better prepare for world-class conditions.
[Kim Woo-min/National Swimming Team: "I feel like the buoyancy is different, so I think I will perform better at the World Championships since it will feel just like practice."]
The golden generation’s performance is highly anticipated at the Singapore World Championships starting on the 27th.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
Ahead of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore this month, the youngest member of the relay team, Kim Young-beom, made a surprising announcement.
He has boldly declared his goal of breaking the world record.
With Kim Young-beom's emergence, the confidence of the relay team is at an all-time high.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
The 19-year-old promising rookie Kim Young-beom startled his senior teammates with a bold declaration during the press conference.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "My goal for the 800m freestyle is to set a new world record."]
[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "This... world record goal, was this something we'd discussed in advance? Or not?"]
Kim is about 3 seconds off the current world record.
While it may seem ambitious, there’s good reason for his confidence.
At the Doha meet, where Korea won silver, Yang Jae-hoon swam the opening leg in 1 minute 47.78 seconds. In comparison, Kim’s personal best stands at 1 minute 46 seconds, which is 1.65 seconds faster.
At 195 cm tall with a wingspan of 2.16 m, Kim possesses outstanding physical advantages.
Since he only began competing in the 200m freestyle last month, Kim Young-beom is rapidly improving his record, and is expected to accelerate further.
[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "I think I can break into the 1 minute 45 seconds range. I also believe I can go even faster, which is why I set that goal."]
The 3m deep swimming pool at the Jincheon National Training Center is also a great support for the national team.
In May, construction was completed to increase its depth by 1m to meet international standards, helping athletes better prepare for world-class conditions.
[Kim Woo-min/National Swimming Team: "I feel like the buoyancy is different, so I think I will perform better at the World Championships since it will feel just like practice."]
The golden generation’s performance is highly anticipated at the Singapore World Championships starting on the 27th.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
-
-
문영규 기자 youngq@kbs.co.kr문영규 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.