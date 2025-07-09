News Today

[News Today] Seoul scrambles for solutions

[LEAD]
We continue with trade tensions with the U.S., where new tariffs are set to be imposed in three weeks. With the clock ticking, Korean companies are also watching closely. The government is gearing up for an all-out push, mobilizing every diplomatic channel, including a potential summit.

[REPORT]
The Donald Trump administration decided to impose a 25% reciprocal tariff on Korea just like it had announced three months ago.

This indicates that Washington is firm on its tariff policy, fuelling concerns and uncertainties in Korean enterprises.

Companies say they have no counter options and things will only get worse. So, they pin their hopes only on government negotiations.

The Trump administration targeted 50 nations for reciprocal tariffs in April but sent letters to only fourteen governments.

Korea and Japan were the only countries that received the letters among America's ten trading partners with the largest deficit disparities.

At this rate, Korea stands at a disadvantage compared to its competitors when exporting to the U.S.

Three weeks are left until the tariff is imposed, prompting the Korean government to make all-out efforts.

Seoul has repeatedly asked Washington for amicable treatment compared to other nations.

Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson
The grace period was extended and we will try to dispel uncertainties swiftly.

The Office of the President in Seoul also held an emergency meeting.

However, the majority opinion is that the Korean government has not many offers to make to the United States.

Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute
It seems the U.S. is talking about beef and agricultural products. It could mean the U.S. wants S. Korea to import more such products.

Some experts project that Korea will make quite a few concessions to the United States in non-tariff barriers because the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement restricts Korea from lowering tariffs any further on U.S. products.

