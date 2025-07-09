[News Today] Battling the sweltering heat
입력 2025.07.09 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.09 (15:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The heat is relentless, but daily life goes on. From blazing construction sites to suffocating one-room flats, people are pushing through the extremes. We bring you their stories.
[REPORT]
A water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.
Workers sweat heavily through their helmets.
They hydrate constantly but their thirst is hardly quenched.
Lee Gi-young / Seoul Water
With the sudden heatwave, we brought in fans and drinks are continuously being filled in the icebox.
Here, firefighters are putting out a fire at a factory.
Dressed in heavy gear from head to toe, they battle the sweltering heat.
After the operation, they rest inside what's called a "recovery bus."
Cheon Su-bin / Gyeonggi-do Fire Services
Working under the sun for long hours in hot weather leads to serious heat damage.
But simply being indoors doesn't mean you're safe from the heat.
A KBS reporter followed a resident into a tiny subdivided flat.
This small 3.3 square meter space is just enough to have five adults lie down.
The temperature inside is nearly 36 degrees Celsius.
The humidity is 10 percentage points higher than outside.
Residents spend the muggy summer relying on fans and a small single window.
Lee Sun-deok / Subdivided flat resident
There’s no airflow with the front blocked. There's also no room for an air conditioner in the back.
With the heatwave continuing, the government plans to mandate breaks when the apparent temperature exceeds 33 degrees.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Battling the sweltering heat
-
- 입력 2025-07-09 15:54:35
- 수정2025-07-09 15:54:44
[LEAD]
The heat is relentless, but daily life goes on. From blazing construction sites to suffocating one-room flats, people are pushing through the extremes. We bring you their stories.
[REPORT]
A water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.
Workers sweat heavily through their helmets.
They hydrate constantly but their thirst is hardly quenched.
Lee Gi-young / Seoul Water
With the sudden heatwave, we brought in fans and drinks are continuously being filled in the icebox.
Here, firefighters are putting out a fire at a factory.
Dressed in heavy gear from head to toe, they battle the sweltering heat.
After the operation, they rest inside what's called a "recovery bus."
Cheon Su-bin / Gyeonggi-do Fire Services
Working under the sun for long hours in hot weather leads to serious heat damage.
But simply being indoors doesn't mean you're safe from the heat.
A KBS reporter followed a resident into a tiny subdivided flat.
This small 3.3 square meter space is just enough to have five adults lie down.
The temperature inside is nearly 36 degrees Celsius.
The humidity is 10 percentage points higher than outside.
Residents spend the muggy summer relying on fans and a small single window.
Lee Sun-deok / Subdivided flat resident
There’s no airflow with the front blocked. There's also no room for an air conditioner in the back.
With the heatwave continuing, the government plans to mandate breaks when the apparent temperature exceeds 33 degrees.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.