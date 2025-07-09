[News Today] Battling the sweltering heat

[LEAD]

The heat is relentless, but daily life goes on. From blazing construction sites to suffocating one-room flats, people are pushing through the extremes. We bring you their stories.



[REPORT]

A water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.



Workers sweat heavily through their helmets.



They hydrate constantly but their thirst is hardly quenched.



Lee Gi-young / Seoul Water

With the sudden heatwave, we brought in fans and drinks are continuously being filled in the icebox.



Here, firefighters are putting out a fire at a factory.



Dressed in heavy gear from head to toe, they battle the sweltering heat.



After the operation, they rest inside what's called a "recovery bus."



Cheon Su-bin / Gyeonggi-do Fire Services

Working under the sun for long hours in hot weather leads to serious heat damage.



But simply being indoors doesn't mean you're safe from the heat.



A KBS reporter followed a resident into a tiny subdivided flat.



This small 3.3 square meter space is just enough to have five adults lie down.



The temperature inside is nearly 36 degrees Celsius.



The humidity is 10 percentage points higher than outside.



Residents spend the muggy summer relying on fans and a small single window.



Lee Sun-deok / Subdivided flat resident

There’s no airflow with the front blocked. There's also no room for an air conditioner in the back.



With the heatwave continuing, the government plans to mandate breaks when the apparent temperature exceeds 33 degrees.