[News Today] Nomination meddling probe raids

The special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee has carried out sweeping raids. Targets include lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun. They're under investigation for alleged meddling in party nominations.



The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has raided and searched more than ten places linked to the election nomination meddling allegation.



They include two residences and two mobile phones of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, and the residence of former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min, who is serving as special legal adviser to the National Intelligence Service chief.



Investigators have also raided the office and residence of People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun.



It's the first such investigation into Yoon regarding this allegation.



Oh Jung-hee / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case

This case needs to be investigated swiftly because numerous allegations have been raised over a long period of time.



The probe targets five elections, including the 2021 by-elections, the 2022 local and by-elections, as well as the 21st and 22nd general elections.



Those are the major nationwide elections held between 2020 and last year.



The salient point of the allegation is whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife received free polling from power broker Myung Tae-kyun in return for helping former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min win nominations from the People Power Party.



The special counsel team is also investigating other allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, including the shaman Geonjin Beopsa and Sambu Construction stock manipulation.



Investigators have obtained materials from the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation and the Security and Intelligence Division of Chuncheon Police Station in relation to the alleged cover-up of overseas gambling by the Unification Church leadership.



They've also summoned for questioning executives of Sambu Construction and the head of the Eurasia Business Association.