News Today

[News Today] Nomination meddling probe raids

입력 2025.07.09 (15:55) 수정 2025.07.09 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee has carried out sweeping raids. Targets include lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun. They're under investigation for alleged meddling in party nominations.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has raided and searched more than ten places linked to the election nomination meddling allegation.

They include two residences and two mobile phones of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, and the residence of former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min, who is serving as special legal adviser to the National Intelligence Service chief.

Investigators have also raided the office and residence of People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun.

It's the first such investigation into Yoon regarding this allegation.

Oh Jung-hee / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
This case needs to be investigated swiftly because numerous allegations have been raised over a long period of time.

The probe targets five elections, including the 2021 by-elections, the 2022 local and by-elections, as well as the 21st and 22nd general elections.

Those are the major nationwide elections held between 2020 and last year.

The salient point of the allegation is whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife received free polling from power broker Myung Tae-kyun in return for helping former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min win nominations from the People Power Party.

The special counsel team is also investigating other allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, including the shaman Geonjin Beopsa and Sambu Construction stock manipulation.

Investigators have obtained materials from the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation and the Security and Intelligence Division of Chuncheon Police Station in relation to the alleged cover-up of overseas gambling by the Unification Church leadership.

They've also summoned for questioning executives of Sambu Construction and the head of the Eurasia Business Association.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Nomination meddling probe raids
    • 입력 2025-07-09 15:54:59
    • 수정2025-07-09 15:55:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
The special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee has carried out sweeping raids. Targets include lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun. They're under investigation for alleged meddling in party nominations.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has raided and searched more than ten places linked to the election nomination meddling allegation.

They include two residences and two mobile phones of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, and the residence of former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min, who is serving as special legal adviser to the National Intelligence Service chief.

Investigators have also raided the office and residence of People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun.

It's the first such investigation into Yoon regarding this allegation.

Oh Jung-hee / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
This case needs to be investigated swiftly because numerous allegations have been raised over a long period of time.

The probe targets five elections, including the 2021 by-elections, the 2022 local and by-elections, as well as the 21st and 22nd general elections.

Those are the major nationwide elections held between 2020 and last year.

The salient point of the allegation is whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife received free polling from power broker Myung Tae-kyun in return for helping former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min win nominations from the People Power Party.

The special counsel team is also investigating other allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, including the shaman Geonjin Beopsa and Sambu Construction stock manipulation.

Investigators have obtained materials from the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation and the Security and Intelligence Division of Chuncheon Police Station in relation to the alleged cover-up of overseas gambling by the Unification Church leadership.

They've also summoned for questioning executives of Sambu Construction and the head of the Eurasia Business Association.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란 특검 “오로지 증거·법리로 심문”…PPT 178장 준비

내란 특검 “오로지 증거·법리로 심문”…PPT 178장 준비
김건희 여사 최측근 4월 해외 도피?…특검 ‘집사 게이트’ 본격 수사

김건희 여사 최측근 4월 해외 도피?…특검 ‘집사 게이트’ 본격 수사
“이진숙, 국무회의 배석 제외” 아침 SNS글, 오전 경고, 오후 확정

“이진숙, 국무회의 배석 제외” 아침 SNS글, 오전 경고, 오후 확정
서쪽 지역 중심으로 폭염 계속…온열질환 증가

서쪽 지역 중심으로 폭염 계속…온열질환 증가
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.