[News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Yoon

The Seoul Central District Court is currently reviewing a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision could come as early as tonight or by tomorrow morning.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the courthouse for a hearing on his detention warrant.



The Seoul Central District Court began reviewing the warrant over charges including abuse of power and obstruction of rights.



The special counsel team on the insurrection case allocated 16 pages out of a 66-page warrant request to stress the need to detain Yoon because he is highly likely to destroy evidence.



The team cited that former Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon testified about Yoon's crimes as soon as the former president's lawyers left the room.



It also noted that former presidential aide Kang Eui-gu recently changed his testimony to match Yoon’s statements.



The team argued that if Yoon remains free during the investigation, he could influence or pressure other people involved in the case.



In January, the Seoul Western District Court issued a detention warrant for Yoon, citing concerns about possible destruction of evidence.



The same reason was cited in additional warrants issued recently for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung.



Yoon is expected to wait at the Seoul Detention Center after the warrant hearing is over.



After being released on March 8 following a court decision to cancel his detention, Yoon’s re-detention decision is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



Police plan to deploy around 2,000 officers near the court to manage rallies for and against Yoon’s detention. They are warning of a zero-tolerance approach to any illegal or violent acts.