News Today

[News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Yoon

입력 2025.07.09 (15:55) 수정 2025.07.09 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court is currently reviewing a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision could come as early as tonight or by tomorrow morning.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the courthouse for a hearing on his detention warrant.

The Seoul Central District Court began reviewing the warrant over charges including abuse of power and obstruction of rights.

The special counsel team on the insurrection case allocated 16 pages out of a 66-page warrant request to stress the need to detain Yoon because he is highly likely to destroy evidence.

The team cited that former Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon testified about Yoon's crimes as soon as the former president's lawyers left the room.

It also noted that former presidential aide Kang Eui-gu recently changed his testimony to match Yoon’s statements.

The team argued that if Yoon remains free during the investigation, he could influence or pressure other people involved in the case.

In January, the Seoul Western District Court issued a detention warrant for Yoon, citing concerns about possible destruction of evidence.

The same reason was cited in additional warrants issued recently for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung.

Yoon is expected to wait at the Seoul Detention Center after the warrant hearing is over.

After being released on March 8 following a court decision to cancel his detention, Yoon’s re-detention decision is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police plan to deploy around 2,000 officers near the court to manage rallies for and against Yoon’s detention. They are warning of a zero-tolerance approach to any illegal or violent acts.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Yoon
    • 입력 2025-07-09 15:55:29
    • 수정2025-07-09 15:55:40
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court is currently reviewing a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision could come as early as tonight or by tomorrow morning.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the courthouse for a hearing on his detention warrant.

The Seoul Central District Court began reviewing the warrant over charges including abuse of power and obstruction of rights.

The special counsel team on the insurrection case allocated 16 pages out of a 66-page warrant request to stress the need to detain Yoon because he is highly likely to destroy evidence.

The team cited that former Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon testified about Yoon's crimes as soon as the former president's lawyers left the room.

It also noted that former presidential aide Kang Eui-gu recently changed his testimony to match Yoon’s statements.

The team argued that if Yoon remains free during the investigation, he could influence or pressure other people involved in the case.

In January, the Seoul Western District Court issued a detention warrant for Yoon, citing concerns about possible destruction of evidence.

The same reason was cited in additional warrants issued recently for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung.

Yoon is expected to wait at the Seoul Detention Center after the warrant hearing is over.

After being released on March 8 following a court decision to cancel his detention, Yoon’s re-detention decision is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police plan to deploy around 2,000 officers near the court to manage rallies for and against Yoon’s detention. They are warning of a zero-tolerance approach to any illegal or violent acts.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란 특검 “오로지 증거·법리로 심문”…PPT 178장 준비

내란 특검 “오로지 증거·법리로 심문”…PPT 178장 준비
김건희 여사 최측근 4월 해외 도피?…특검 ‘집사 게이트’ 본격 수사

김건희 여사 최측근 4월 해외 도피?…특검 ‘집사 게이트’ 본격 수사
“이진숙, 국무회의 배석 제외” 아침 SNS글, 오전 경고, 오후 확정

“이진숙, 국무회의 배석 제외” 아침 SNS글, 오전 경고, 오후 확정
서쪽 지역 중심으로 폭염 계속…온열질환 증가

서쪽 지역 중심으로 폭염 계속…온열질환 증가
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.