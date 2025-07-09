News Today

[News Today] Anti-N.Korea leaflets suspended

[LEAD]
A civic group that's long sent leaflets to the North calling for the return of abductees has now decided to stop. The group says it's stepping back for the sake of peace. They also called on others to do the same.

[REPORT]
Several large balloons soar into the sky.

They carry photos of those who were abducted to North Korea and letters urging their return.

The Abductees’ Families Union has sent such balloons to the North three times this year alone.

"Stop it! Stop it!"

The union announced Tuesday at Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province that it would stop sending anti-North Korea leaflets across the inter-Korean border.

It says this is necessary to find out if the abductees are still alive and create an atmosphere of reconciliation between the two Koreas.

Choi Sung-ryong / Head of abductee families association
We urge other groups to join us in halting leaflet campaigns to pave the way for an inter-Korean summit and dialogue.

The head of the abductee group said he made up his mind after Unification Vice Minister Kim Nam-jung and Unification Minister-nominee Chung Dong-young gave him a phone call late last month asking him to stop sending leaflets to the North.

Residents of border areas who staged rallies ahead of leaflet launches welcomed the news.

Lee Wan-bae / Chief, Unification Village
Tourists used to shun our area, but nowadays we're seeing around 2,000 foreign visitors a day. Our residents have a better future ahead.

The Ministry of Unification welcomed the news, adding it is discussing the matter with other groups as well.

