[News Today] Campaign to boost K-Vacation

[LEAD]
With summer vacation season in full swing, Korea is launching a new push to boost domestic tourism. As global visitors flock to K-pop and K-drama hotspots, a new campaign aiming to support small businesses and revive the local economy, is underway.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has returned as a full member act after two years.

With 80,000 fans from around the world, the city of Goyang was full of energy.

The finale parade of 'Squid Game,' a symbol of K-content, took place in downtown Seoul.

The stunning Seoul night view, combined with the excitement of the drama, create unforgettable memories.

Eleanor Barnes/ Visitor from U.S.
It's my first time. I literally never want to leave. It's the most beautiful place I've ever seen.

This animated film, based on K-pop idols, is making waves worldwide.

A store selling merchandise of the animation's tiger and magpie characters is packed with foreign tourists.

But their interest goes beyond Korean content.

Eva Maria/ Visitor from Norway
I love the food and the people are very nice, kind. And you have very long history, a nice language also.

If used well, this can create a virtuous cycle that benefits Korea’s tourism industry.

A new campaign has launched to encourage Koreans to vacation at home and help build this positive cycle.

Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker
I hope this summer becomes a time for vacations that help revive local shops and public livelihoods.

The tourism industry estimates that if just half of the 28 million Koreans traveling abroad choose to vacation domestically, it could generate about one trillion won, or some 730 million dollars, in local spending.

