Fires surge amid heat wave

[Anchor]



In this heat wave, fires have been occurring in various places across the country.



In particular, with the increased use of air conditioners, many fires are suspected to have been caused by overheating.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Black smoke billows like a cloud, and the sound of sirens blares continuously.



The fire in a 15-story building in Gwangju started around 12:30 PM today, and it is presumed to have begun from the outdoor unit of an air conditioner located in the external exclusive space on the 10th floor of the building.



There were no injuries, but more than 400 people had to evacuate in the sweltering heat of midday.



[Nearby Merchant: "I heard 'there's a fire here,' so I quickly looked and saw the flames coming out. Then debris started falling without mercy. A couple of cars probably got hit by the debris."]



The fire department is investigating the possibility that the outdoor unit overheated and caused a short circuit.



Outdoor unit fires also occurred in Busan and Ulsan.



In each case, fires broke out from outdoor units located on the rooftops of hospitals and outside commercial buildings, causing damages amounting to millions of won before being extinguished.



Such air conditioner-related fires have steadily increased every year, reaching 400 cases last year alone, with most occurring during the summer.



["What keeps exploding? What's over there?"]



This afternoon (7.9) in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, a fire broke out in a warehouse-type greenhouse, and it took 1 hour and 15 minutes to finally bring the large fire under control.



Three people suffered burns and are receiving treatment at a hospital, and all seven greenhouse units were burned down.



Disaster text messages were also sent to nearby residents advising them to close their windows and pay attention to safety.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



