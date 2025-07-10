News 9

Fires surge amid heat wave

입력 2025.07.10 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In this heat wave, fires have been occurring in various places across the country.

In particular, with the increased use of air conditioners, many fires are suspected to have been caused by overheating.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Black smoke billows like a cloud, and the sound of sirens blares continuously.

The fire in a 15-story building in Gwangju started around 12:30 PM today, and it is presumed to have begun from the outdoor unit of an air conditioner located in the external exclusive space on the 10th floor of the building.

There were no injuries, but more than 400 people had to evacuate in the sweltering heat of midday.

[Nearby Merchant: "I heard 'there's a fire here,' so I quickly looked and saw the flames coming out. Then debris started falling without mercy. A couple of cars probably got hit by the debris."]

The fire department is investigating the possibility that the outdoor unit overheated and caused a short circuit.

Outdoor unit fires also occurred in Busan and Ulsan.

In each case, fires broke out from outdoor units located on the rooftops of hospitals and outside commercial buildings, causing damages amounting to millions of won before being extinguished.

Such air conditioner-related fires have steadily increased every year, reaching 400 cases last year alone, with most occurring during the summer.

["What keeps exploding? What's over there?"]

This afternoon (7.9) in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, a fire broke out in a warehouse-type greenhouse, and it took 1 hour and 15 minutes to finally bring the large fire under control.

Three people suffered burns and are receiving treatment at a hospital, and all seven greenhouse units were burned down.

Disaster text messages were also sent to nearby residents advising them to close their windows and pay attention to safety.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fires surge amid heat wave
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:21:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

In this heat wave, fires have been occurring in various places across the country.

In particular, with the increased use of air conditioners, many fires are suspected to have been caused by overheating.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Black smoke billows like a cloud, and the sound of sirens blares continuously.

The fire in a 15-story building in Gwangju started around 12:30 PM today, and it is presumed to have begun from the outdoor unit of an air conditioner located in the external exclusive space on the 10th floor of the building.

There were no injuries, but more than 400 people had to evacuate in the sweltering heat of midday.

[Nearby Merchant: "I heard 'there's a fire here,' so I quickly looked and saw the flames coming out. Then debris started falling without mercy. A couple of cars probably got hit by the debris."]

The fire department is investigating the possibility that the outdoor unit overheated and caused a short circuit.

Outdoor unit fires also occurred in Busan and Ulsan.

In each case, fires broke out from outdoor units located on the rooftops of hospitals and outside commercial buildings, causing damages amounting to millions of won before being extinguished.

Such air conditioner-related fires have steadily increased every year, reaching 400 cases last year alone, with most occurring during the summer.

["What keeps exploding? What's over there?"]

This afternoon (7.9) in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, a fire broke out in a warehouse-type greenhouse, and it took 1 hour and 15 minutes to finally bring the large fire under control.

Three people suffered burns and are receiving treatment at a hospital, and all seven greenhouse units were burned down.

Disaster text messages were also sent to nearby residents advising them to close their windows and pay attention to safety.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.