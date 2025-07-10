Acropolis closes for heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Europe is also experiencing extreme heat as a new normal.



The Acropolis in Athens, famous for its ancient temples, has restricted access to tourists during the daytime due to the heat.



Additionally, some rivers have dried up due to the hot and dry weather.



Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



The Acropolis, a famous tourist destination in Greece, is situated on a rocky hill with no shade.



This place, which is usually bustling with tourists during the vacation season, is empty.



To prevent tourists from collapsing in the extreme heat exceeding 40 degrees, it has been closed during the daytime.



[Chloe Roussel/French tourist: "It's very hot, and we can't come in. So, It's very sad."]



Greece has also ordered mandatory breaks for outdoor workers, such as construction workers and food delivery personnel.



Wildfires are raging in various places due to high temperatures and dry weather.



In southern France, a large wildfire has led to evacuation orders for about 4,000 residents.



The fire spread rapidly, fueled by strong winds, reaching Marseille, France's second-largest city.



Flight and train services have been suspended, and nearby highways have been closed.



[Salome Batellier/Passenger: "I just heard that my flight has been canceled. It's not just delayed; it's canceled."]



In Catalonia, Spain, about 30 square kilometers of forest have burned due to wildfires, and in Serbia, over 200 wildfires occurred in just one day.



Poland is experiencing a harsh summer, with rivers drying up due to record heat and severe drought.



Recent analyses have shown that European cities are suffering from extreme heat for up to five months a year.



The traditional boundaries of summer as a season are gradually becoming blurred in Europe.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



