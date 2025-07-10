Wi returns from U.S. talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Wi Sung-lac, Director of the National Security Office, who visited the U.S. to discuss key issues such as tariffs, returned to Korea today (7.9).



He stated that future negotiations would take a comprehensive approach, linking trade, investment, and security matters, and that the U.S. side agreed with this direction.



Reporter Son Seo-young has more.



[Report]



Wi Sung-lac, the head of the National Security Office, has returned after completing a 2-night, 4-day visit to the United States.



Upon arriving at the airport, he went directly to the presidential office and explained the progress of the tariff discussions.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Chief: "We proposed advancing the talks by considering trade, investment, procurement, and security as a comprehensive package. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed agreement with this approach."]



He emphasized that while there are differences in opinions on current issues, both sides agreed to adjust within the broader framework of alliance development and trust enhancement.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Chief: "I explained that our government has made significant efforts in addressing current issues in just over a month since the new administration was launched."]



Wi also conveyed the U.S. position that President Trump’s recent letter was sent uniformly to all countries without trade agreements, and that with the Aug. 1 deadline approaching, both sides agreed to maintain close communication.



While the two sides reached a consensus on the early scheduling of a summit, no specific date has been set, and Wi stated that they are not fixated on holding it around Aug. 1.



He emphasized, "The ultimate goal of the negotiations is to eliminate tariffs, and if we compromise, we will strive to minimize them."



Meanwhile, he explained that although various agendas were discussed in depth during his visit to the U.S., there was not much discussion on overall security on the Korean Peninsula and U.S.-North Korea relations due to the abundance of other issues.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!