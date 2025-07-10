News 9

Heat wave hits vulnerable hard

입력 2025.07.10 (00:21)

[Anchor]

Vulnerable groups working outdoors are facing even more precarious days in the suffocating heat.

In response, local governments are implementing special measures, such as operating cooling shelters.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun will provide detailed information on what assistance is available.

[Report]

A heatwave warning has been in effect for three days.

87-year-old Seo Sang-soon has come out to the street pulling a cart.

Having to collect waste paper to barely get by, she has no real options.

[Seo Sang-soon/Seongpa-gu, Seoul: "Because the weather is so hot, I have rashes all over my body, and when I take a bath in the evening, I don't notice it while I'm out...."]

During the day, the scorching sun adds to the heat rising from the asphalt, making it hard to stand for even a moment.

When a thermometer was placed on the road, the temperature quickly rose above 40 degrees Celsius.

Local governments are distributing heat relief supplies, such as cooling sleeves, to vulnerable groups who must fight the heat outdoors.

[Kim Soon-ki/Volunteer Camp Leader, Songpa 1-dong: "We are worried that people might collapse during the hottest hours, so we are going around the alleys to deliver them...."]

Cooling shelters set up in local senior centers and community centers are available for anyone to use.

There are over 68,000 such shelters nationwide.

[Kang Moon-soo/Guro-gu, Seoul: "It's too hot. It's really hard. It's hot. But here, at least it's a cooling shelter, so it's cool...."]

Elderly individuals living alone who have difficulty moving find it hard to prepare meals at home during this heat.

Local governments are delivering easy-to-prepare meal packages to vulnerable groups with the help of volunteers.

[Shin Yeon-sook/Chairperson, Guro 2-dong Community Service Council: "This porridge can be heated in the microwave, or you can open the lid and make a hole...."]

The Seoul city government has raised the heat response crisis alert to 'warning' and decided to increase the number of visits to vulnerable groups to provide direct support with cooling supplies.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

