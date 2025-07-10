News 9

Heatwave grips Western Korea

입력 2025.07.10 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 9), extreme heat continued.

In Seoul and other western regions, the midday temperature rose to around 38 degrees Celsius, prompting heatwave warnings across the entire western area.

Our meteorological reporter Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

In the suffocating heat, the shade along the Han River is one of the few places to escape the heat.

Both adults and children immerse themselves in the water to momentarily forget the heat.

[“Ah, it feels cool.”]

Seoul has been under a heatwave warning for three days, and it has been ten days of tropical nights.

Citizens are becoming exhausted.

[Moon In-cheon/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: “I think this is the hottest weather I’ve experienced in my sixty years (in July). It’s very humid and hot, like a sauna, a sauna.”]

Since yesterday (July 8), an unusual heatwave has been sweeping the western regions of the Taebaek Mountains due to an easterly wind blowing into the Korean Peninsula.

Today, the midday temperatures soared to around 38 degrees, with Paju reaching 39.2 degrees and Seoul 37.9 degrees.

Even the western five islands and Incheon’s Ongjin County, which had avoided the heatwave warning, were issued a heat advisory this morning, meaning the entire western region of the country is now under a warning.

The midday temperature in Seoul remains around 33 degrees, and the morning temperature exceeds the tropical night threshold, indicating that the heatwave centered in the western regions will continue until early next week.

Around next Wednesday, there may be rain in the metropolitan area and the western part of Gangwon Province.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: “Midweek next week, it may be cloudy with rain, and temperatures may drop temporarily, but the heat will continue to be higher than average.”]

Experts believe that the early arrival of this year’s heatwave, combined with the strong influence of the high pressure expanding over the Korean Peninsula, will result in a significantly higher number of heatwave days than the average this year.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heatwave grips Western Korea
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:21:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 9), extreme heat continued.

In Seoul and other western regions, the midday temperature rose to around 38 degrees Celsius, prompting heatwave warnings across the entire western area.

Our meteorological reporter Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

In the suffocating heat, the shade along the Han River is one of the few places to escape the heat.

Both adults and children immerse themselves in the water to momentarily forget the heat.

[“Ah, it feels cool.”]

Seoul has been under a heatwave warning for three days, and it has been ten days of tropical nights.

Citizens are becoming exhausted.

[Moon In-cheon/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: “I think this is the hottest weather I’ve experienced in my sixty years (in July). It’s very humid and hot, like a sauna, a sauna.”]

Since yesterday (July 8), an unusual heatwave has been sweeping the western regions of the Taebaek Mountains due to an easterly wind blowing into the Korean Peninsula.

Today, the midday temperatures soared to around 38 degrees, with Paju reaching 39.2 degrees and Seoul 37.9 degrees.

Even the western five islands and Incheon’s Ongjin County, which had avoided the heatwave warning, were issued a heat advisory this morning, meaning the entire western region of the country is now under a warning.

The midday temperature in Seoul remains around 33 degrees, and the morning temperature exceeds the tropical night threshold, indicating that the heatwave centered in the western regions will continue until early next week.

Around next Wednesday, there may be rain in the metropolitan area and the western part of Gangwon Province.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: “Midweek next week, it may be cloudy with rain, and temperatures may drop temporarily, but the heat will continue to be higher than average.”]

Experts believe that the early arrival of this year’s heatwave, combined with the strong influence of the high pressure expanding over the Korean Peninsula, will result in a significantly higher number of heatwave days than the average this year.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.