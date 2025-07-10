Heatwave grips Western Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 9), extreme heat continued.



In Seoul and other western regions, the midday temperature rose to around 38 degrees Celsius, prompting heatwave warnings across the entire western area.



Our meteorological reporter Kim Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



In the suffocating heat, the shade along the Han River is one of the few places to escape the heat.



Both adults and children immerse themselves in the water to momentarily forget the heat.



[“Ah, it feels cool.”]



Seoul has been under a heatwave warning for three days, and it has been ten days of tropical nights.



Citizens are becoming exhausted.



[Moon In-cheon/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: “I think this is the hottest weather I’ve experienced in my sixty years (in July). It’s very humid and hot, like a sauna, a sauna.”]



Since yesterday (July 8), an unusual heatwave has been sweeping the western regions of the Taebaek Mountains due to an easterly wind blowing into the Korean Peninsula.



Today, the midday temperatures soared to around 38 degrees, with Paju reaching 39.2 degrees and Seoul 37.9 degrees.



Even the western five islands and Incheon’s Ongjin County, which had avoided the heatwave warning, were issued a heat advisory this morning, meaning the entire western region of the country is now under a warning.



The midday temperature in Seoul remains around 33 degrees, and the morning temperature exceeds the tropical night threshold, indicating that the heatwave centered in the western regions will continue until early next week.



Around next Wednesday, there may be rain in the metropolitan area and the western part of Gangwon Province.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: “Midweek next week, it may be cloudy with rain, and temperatures may drop temporarily, but the heat will continue to be higher than average.”]



Experts believe that the early arrival of this year’s heatwave, combined with the strong influence of the high pressure expanding over the Korean Peninsula, will result in a significantly higher number of heatwave days than the average this year.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



