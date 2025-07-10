KCC chief cut from Cabinet talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has decided to exclude Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, from the list of attendees at the next Cabinet meeting.



The decision comes on grounds that Chairperson Lee has repeatedly violated the political neutrality obligations of public officials, including expressing political opinions even after receiving a warning from the Board of Audit and Inspection.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung had warned Chairperson Lee Jin-sook not to use the contents of closed Cabinet meetings for personal political purposes.



Starting from the next Cabinet meeting, the chairperson has been excluded from the list of attendees.



Despite a recent 'warning' from the Board of Audit and Inspection, the chairperson has continued to post political views on social media, violating the political neutrality obligation of public officials.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The Cabinet meeting is a place of significant responsibility for discussing state affairs. This principle applies equally to other Cabinet members and attendees of the Cabinet meeting…."]



Even today (7.9), Chairperson Lee posted on social media that President Lee had instructed her to create a proposal regarding the three broadcasting laws, and questioned what the difference was between an instruction and a request for opinion.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If she cannot distinguish between a directive and an opinion, then she clearly is not qualified to speak in a Cabinet meeting."]



The chairperson expressed disappointment over her exclusion from the Cabinet meeting but dismissed calls for her resignation from the ruling party, stating, "My term lasts until next year."



[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "The President said he would be a unifying leader. Although I was nominated and appointed by the previous administration, I believe I have the freedom to offer necessary input."]



The Democratic Party has urged the chairperson to resign and called for a swift police investigation into allegations of violations of the public official law.



The People Power Party supported the chairperson, stating that she has a responsibility to address the issues of the three broadcasting laws at the Cabinet meeting.



This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!