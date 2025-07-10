News 9

KCC chief cut from Cabinet talks

입력 2025.07.10 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung has decided to exclude Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, from the list of attendees at the next Cabinet meeting.

The decision comes on grounds that Chairperson Lee has repeatedly violated the political neutrality obligations of public officials, including expressing political opinions even after receiving a warning from the Board of Audit and Inspection.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung had warned Chairperson Lee Jin-sook not to use the contents of closed Cabinet meetings for personal political purposes.

Starting from the next Cabinet meeting, the chairperson has been excluded from the list of attendees.

Despite a recent 'warning' from the Board of Audit and Inspection, the chairperson has continued to post political views on social media, violating the political neutrality obligation of public officials.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The Cabinet meeting is a place of significant responsibility for discussing state affairs. This principle applies equally to other Cabinet members and attendees of the Cabinet meeting…."]

Even today (7.9), Chairperson Lee posted on social media that President Lee had instructed her to create a proposal regarding the three broadcasting laws, and questioned what the difference was between an instruction and a request for opinion.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If she cannot distinguish between a directive and an opinion, then she clearly is not qualified to speak in a Cabinet meeting."]

The chairperson expressed disappointment over her exclusion from the Cabinet meeting but dismissed calls for her resignation from the ruling party, stating, "My term lasts until next year."

[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "The President said he would be a unifying leader. Although I was nominated and appointed by the previous administration, I believe I have the freedom to offer necessary input."]

The Democratic Party has urged the chairperson to resign and called for a swift police investigation into allegations of violations of the public official law.

The People Power Party supported the chairperson, stating that she has a responsibility to address the issues of the three broadcasting laws at the Cabinet meeting.

This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KCC chief cut from Cabinet talks
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:21:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung has decided to exclude Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, from the list of attendees at the next Cabinet meeting.

The decision comes on grounds that Chairperson Lee has repeatedly violated the political neutrality obligations of public officials, including expressing political opinions even after receiving a warning from the Board of Audit and Inspection.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung had warned Chairperson Lee Jin-sook not to use the contents of closed Cabinet meetings for personal political purposes.

Starting from the next Cabinet meeting, the chairperson has been excluded from the list of attendees.

Despite a recent 'warning' from the Board of Audit and Inspection, the chairperson has continued to post political views on social media, violating the political neutrality obligation of public officials.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The Cabinet meeting is a place of significant responsibility for discussing state affairs. This principle applies equally to other Cabinet members and attendees of the Cabinet meeting…."]

Even today (7.9), Chairperson Lee posted on social media that President Lee had instructed her to create a proposal regarding the three broadcasting laws, and questioned what the difference was between an instruction and a request for opinion.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "If she cannot distinguish between a directive and an opinion, then she clearly is not qualified to speak in a Cabinet meeting."]

The chairperson expressed disappointment over her exclusion from the Cabinet meeting but dismissed calls for her resignation from the ruling party, stating, "My term lasts until next year."

[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "The President said he would be a unifying leader. Although I was nominated and appointed by the previous administration, I believe I have the freedom to offer necessary input."]

The Democratic Party has urged the chairperson to resign and called for a swift police investigation into allegations of violations of the public official law.

The People Power Party supported the chairperson, stating that she has a responsibility to address the issues of the three broadcasting laws at the Cabinet meeting.

This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.