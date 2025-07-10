News 9

Raid fails to find key evidence

[Anchor]

The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team has confirmed that they failed to locate the mobile phone of Congressman Yoon Sang-hyun despite a large-scale search and seizure operation.

During the search, they discovered another location and conducted an additional nighttime search, but it was in vain.

The special investigation team views this phone as a key piece of evidence that could clarify the allegations of interference in candidate nominations.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the exclusive report.

[Report]

During the 2022 by-election for the National Assembly, evidence emerged that former President Yoon and his wife were involved in the nomination of former Congressman Kim Young-sun, which was later revealed through the release of a recorded phone call with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

The person mentioned in this call was Congressman Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the chairman of the nomination management committee of the People Power Party at the time.

[Yoon Suk Yeol-Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "Please help Kim Young-sun, there are a lot of complaints in the party... Anyway, I will talk to (Yoon) Sang-hyun again. He is the chairman of the nomination committee."]

Since there is a high possibility that traces or contents of the call with former President Yoon still remain, the special investigation team considers Congressman Yoon's mobile phone as one of the keys to unraveling the allegations of interference in nominations.

For this reason, the special investigation team conducted a surprise search of Congressman Yoon's residence and office in the National Assembly yesterday (July 8) in an attempt to secure the mobile phone, but the result was a failure.

Congressman Yoon did not appear at the search site, and it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that he did not respond to the special investigation team's request for submission.

The special investigation team discovered an address of a residence in Seongdong-gu, suspected to be another residence of Congressman Yoon, during the search of his office and confirmed that they conducted an additional nighttime search there.

Despite several unsuccessful attempts, it has been reported that the special investigation team's efforts to secure the mobile phone will continue.

Additionally, regarding the allegations of interference in nominations, the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team is said to have also named Chung Jin-suk, the former chief of staff to the president and the chairman of the local election nomination committee in 2022, as a suspect in the search warrant for Congressman Yoon.

The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team has also launched a full-scale investigation, considering that Mr. Kim, who is a close aide and 'butler' to Mrs. Kim, fled overseas in April and is reviewing measures to invalidate his passport.

Mr. Kim operates a rental car business and received large investments from companies, and the special investigation team is looking into this suspicion, referring to it as the 'butler gate,' as the circumstances surrounding the investment acquisition are unclear.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

