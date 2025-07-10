Clash over prosecution reform

동영상 고정 취소

Today (7.9), the ruling and opposition parties clashed at a public hearing over the prosecution reform plan promoted by the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party argued for the necessity of abolishing the prosecution, citing the separation of investigation and prosecution, while the People Power Party countered that it would only lead to side effects such as investigative gaps.



This is a report by Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



At the public hearing on the prosecution reform bill by the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee, there was a clash between the ruling and opposition parties from the start regarding the bill to abolish the prosecution and the bill to establish a public prosecution office.



[Song Seok-jun/Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "It seems really problematic to hold a public hearing in a formal manner and just go as decided."]



[Lee Choon-suak/Chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "This has been brought forward through bipartisan agreement, and prosecution reform has become an unavoidable task of our time."]



The Democratic Party argued that the abolition of direct investigative powers is necessary to prevent the abuse of prosecutorial authority.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Concentration of power in a single authority naturally leads to corruption, and we have experienced many of those harms in the past."]



The People Power Party countered that the flawed design would only lead to confusion in the criminal justice system.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "If investigative powers are all divided, I believe that political prosecutors will disappear, and political police will emerge."]



The parties also clashed over the plan to establish a National Investigation Commission, intended to coordinate between investigative agencies. Concerns were raised about the possibility of weakening government oversight or, conversely, investigations being tailored to the ruling power’s agenda.



[Kim Yong-min/Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "At least two members of the commission would be from the opposition, right? It appears that government control would actually be reduced."]



[Park Jun-tae/Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The commission would likely consist of at least nine individuals favorable to the government, making it highly likely that investigations would proceed in line with the ruling power’s interests."]



The four prosecution reform bills were referred to a subcommittee immediately after the public hearing. The Democratic Party plans to form a separate task force to pass the legislation within three months.



They are also putting pressure on the prosecution alongside the previously launched task force to respond to prosecution manipulation and indictment.



Within the Democratic Party, a special law has been proposed to block government subsidies to parties that produce insurrection offenders, while the People Power Party plans to propose a special law to prevent dictatorship, which includes provisions for continuing the president's criminal trial.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



