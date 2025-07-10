News 9

Yoon at risk of detention

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is once again faces possible arrest.

The detention warrant hearing, which started around 2:30 PM, is still ongoing.

Let's connect to the Seoul Central District Court where the hearing is taking place.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun! It has already been nearly 7 hours. How is it progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, the detention warrant hearing for former President Yoon, which began around 2:30 PM, is still continuing past 9 PM.

As the positions of the special prosecution team and former President Yoon's side are sharply opposed, the results are expected to come out late tonight (July 9) or early tomorrow (July 10).

Today, the special prosecution team includes Deputy Special Prosecutor Park Eok-soo and Chief Prosecutor Jo Jae-cheol, while former President Yoon's side is represented by lawyers Kim Hong-il and Choi Ji-woo.

The charges against former President Yoon listed in the warrant application include abuse of power, forgery of official documents, and obstruction of special public duties, among five total charges.

The special prosecution team has prepared a 178-slide PowerPoint presentation and plans to have ten prosecutors explain the charges separately.

The prepared materials also include CCTV footage from the time of the martial law that the special prosecution team has secured.

Former President Yoon's side denies the charges and claims that the special prosecution team has unreasonably requested the warrant, so intense disputes are expected.

[Anchor]

The decision on former President Yoon's arrest will certainly have an impact on the special prosecution investigation going forward, right?

[Reporter]

If the detention warrant is issued, it is expected to give momentum to the ongoing insurrection investigation by the special prosecution team.

From the special prosecution team's perspective, it can first prevent concerns about former President Yoon fleeing or destroying evidence.

Additionally, changes in the testimony attitudes of former President Yoon's associates, who are under investigation, can also be anticipated.

If the detention warrant is issued, the special prosecution team will be able to secure former President Yoon's custody for up to six months.

This is expected to accelerate not only the five charges currently included in the warrant but also the ongoing investigation into foreign exchange-related allegations.

On the other hand, if the detention warrant is dismissed, former President Yoon will undergo the special prosecution investigation while remaining free.

The court may dismiss the warrant if it finds that there is no concern about former President Yoon fleeing or destroying evidence, or if it deems the special prosecution's evidence of criminal charges insufficient.

In the case of a dismissal, the investigation would have to proceed on the premise of former President Yoon's cooperation, which could significantly impact the momentum of the investigation.

In this case, the reasons the court provides for dismissing the warrant will likely be a key factor in the special prosecution team's future response.

This has been Bae Ji-hyun from KBS News at the Seoul Central District Court.

공지·정정

