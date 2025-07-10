News 9

Education nominee under fire

입력 2025.07.10 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Allegations surrounding Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook are continuing to grow.

In addition to suspicions of duplicate publication of her papers, she now faces new claims that she plagiarized a student’s master’s thesis and published it in an academic journal.

She has also personally apologized for violating the law during her children’s study abroad process in the United States.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has more.

[Report]

This is a paper published by Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, in the Journal of the Architectural Institute of Korea in March 2009.

It was revealed that she used the same photos and tables from a master’s thesis written by her student, Mr. Kim, just one month earlier. Except for a few omitted sentences, the entire paragraph content is identical.

Even the phrase "use did not," which is grammatically awkward, appears exactly the same in both Lee's paper and Kim's thesis.

Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party criticized the nominee, saying, "This paper is half legitimate, half plagiarized. She has damaged the honor of professors and students who quietly dedicate themselves to research."

However, some argue that it’s difficult to evaluate her paper using today's plagiarism standards, since ethical guidelines for academic publishing were only established in 2015.

[Lee In-jae / Professor of Ethics Education, Seoul National University of Education: "Judging by today’s standards, yes, it violates research ethics. But at the time (in 2009), there was neither clear awareness nor regulation."]

Nominee Lee is also facing legal controversy over the process of sending her two daughters to study abroad in 2007.

In particular, her younger daughter reportedly left for the U.S. alone before graduating from middle school, which violates the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that mandates compulsory education through middle school.

While the nominee stated that she would address the plagiarism allegations during the confirmation hearing, she commented on the study abroad issue by saying, "I was not aware of the relevant laws at the time and feel deeply sorry."

As allegations continue to mount, pressure on Lee to step down is growing—not only from opposition parties but also from local communities in Daejeon and the Chungcheong region.

This is Go Ah-reum, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Education nominee under fire
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:21:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Allegations surrounding Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook are continuing to grow.

In addition to suspicions of duplicate publication of her papers, she now faces new claims that she plagiarized a student’s master’s thesis and published it in an academic journal.

She has also personally apologized for violating the law during her children’s study abroad process in the United States.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has more.

[Report]

This is a paper published by Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, in the Journal of the Architectural Institute of Korea in March 2009.

It was revealed that she used the same photos and tables from a master’s thesis written by her student, Mr. Kim, just one month earlier. Except for a few omitted sentences, the entire paragraph content is identical.

Even the phrase "use did not," which is grammatically awkward, appears exactly the same in both Lee's paper and Kim's thesis.

Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party criticized the nominee, saying, "This paper is half legitimate, half plagiarized. She has damaged the honor of professors and students who quietly dedicate themselves to research."

However, some argue that it’s difficult to evaluate her paper using today's plagiarism standards, since ethical guidelines for academic publishing were only established in 2015.

[Lee In-jae / Professor of Ethics Education, Seoul National University of Education: "Judging by today’s standards, yes, it violates research ethics. But at the time (in 2009), there was neither clear awareness nor regulation."]

Nominee Lee is also facing legal controversy over the process of sending her two daughters to study abroad in 2007.

In particular, her younger daughter reportedly left for the U.S. alone before graduating from middle school, which violates the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that mandates compulsory education through middle school.

While the nominee stated that she would address the plagiarism allegations during the confirmation hearing, she commented on the study abroad issue by saying, "I was not aware of the relevant laws at the time and feel deeply sorry."

As allegations continue to mount, pressure on Lee to step down is growing—not only from opposition parties but also from local communities in Daejeon and the Chungcheong region.

This is Go Ah-reum, KBS News.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.