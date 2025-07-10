Education nominee under fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Allegations surrounding Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook are continuing to grow.



In addition to suspicions of duplicate publication of her papers, she now faces new claims that she plagiarized a student’s master’s thesis and published it in an academic journal.



She has also personally apologized for violating the law during her children’s study abroad process in the United States.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has more.



[Report]



This is a paper published by Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, in the Journal of the Architectural Institute of Korea in March 2009.



It was revealed that she used the same photos and tables from a master’s thesis written by her student, Mr. Kim, just one month earlier. Except for a few omitted sentences, the entire paragraph content is identical.



Even the phrase "use did not," which is grammatically awkward, appears exactly the same in both Lee's paper and Kim's thesis.



Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party criticized the nominee, saying, "This paper is half legitimate, half plagiarized. She has damaged the honor of professors and students who quietly dedicate themselves to research."



However, some argue that it’s difficult to evaluate her paper using today's plagiarism standards, since ethical guidelines for academic publishing were only established in 2015.



[Lee In-jae / Professor of Ethics Education, Seoul National University of Education: "Judging by today’s standards, yes, it violates research ethics. But at the time (in 2009), there was neither clear awareness nor regulation."]



Nominee Lee is also facing legal controversy over the process of sending her two daughters to study abroad in 2007.



In particular, her younger daughter reportedly left for the U.S. alone before graduating from middle school, which violates the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that mandates compulsory education through middle school.



While the nominee stated that she would address the plagiarism allegations during the confirmation hearing, she commented on the study abroad issue by saying, "I was not aware of the relevant laws at the time and feel deeply sorry."



As allegations continue to mount, pressure on Lee to step down is growing—not only from opposition parties but also from local communities in Daejeon and the Chungcheong region.



This is Go Ah-reum, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!