Taebaek mine road reborn

입력 2025.07.10 (00:56)

[Anchor]

The abandoned mining area in Gangwon Province, which was once a pillar of industrialization, has now transformed into a tourist attraction.

Reporter Lee Hyun-ki introduces the Taebaek Mountain Range's Untan High Road, where you can feel a cool breeze even during the scorching summer.

[Report]

Surrounded by towering peaks, the Taebaek Mountain Range features a small pond with gentle ripples.

The 'Dorongi Pond', formed by a subsided mine shaft, holds a story of past miners' wives who wished for their husbands' safe return while watching the salamanders in the pond.

As you climb the coal-dusted mountain path, you come across the '1177 Mine.'

This is the first shaft of the Sabuk Mining Company, which boasted the largest scale in the East.

A statue of a miner meeting his family after returning from the coal mine tells the story of the past.

[Jeon Joo-gak/Former miner of 1177 Mine: "When we came out after mining, our faces were covered in coal dust and sweat, so you couldn't recognize us."]

This route, once used to transport coal—the "black heart" of the industrial era—is known as the Untan High Road.

It is a 170 km trekking route connecting Yeongwol, Jeongseon, Taebaek, and Samcheok in Gangwon Province.

With an average altitude of 540 meters, a cool breeze blows even during the current heatwave.

I have come to Jeongseon Manhangjae, the highest point along the Untan High Road.

Reaching an altitude of 1330m, you can enjoy wildflower clusters and forest paths in relatively cool weather.

Since the mines closed, local residents have taken up woodcraft to decorate the village themselves.

[Yoon Yeo-heung/Sabuk-eup, Jeongseon County: "When tourists come, we want to show them something we can be proud of."]

The Untan High Road, where you can shake off the summer heat while reflecting on the history of industrialization, is attracting visitors.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-ki.

