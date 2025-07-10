News 9

Hybe chairman under probe

입력 2025.07.10 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk is now under investigation by the prosecution on suspicion of misleading investors regarding the company’s listing plans.

From now on, not only celebrities and corporate executives, but anyone involved in securities crimes may have their real names disclosed even before a verdict is reached.

The government has unveiled new measures to eradicate stock price manipulation. Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

[Bang Si-hyuk/Hybe Chairman/Oct. 2020: "As a listed company, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to our shareholders and to society."]

Hybe's stock market debut drew worldwide attention, with the event even being broadcast live.

But the problem goes back to more than a year ago.

Hybe’s early investors sold their shares one after another to three private equity funds.

They claim they trusted Bang’s assurance that "there were no plans for a listing for the time being."

Yet, just about a month after the listing, Hybe’s stock price more than tripled from its IPO value.

The private equity funds reportedly made at least 700 billion won, while the early investors suffered significant losses.

It later came to light that Bang had secretly signed contracts with the private equity funds and shared in profits totaling billions of won.

Financial authorities believe Bang misled early investors and seized profit opportunities through deception. He is now being reported to the prosecution for alleged fraudulent unfair trading.

[President Lee Jae Myung/June 11: "We will send a clear message that anyone who plays games in Korea’s stock market will face total ruin."]

This is the government’s first announced measure under what it calls its "One Strike Out" policy against stock manipulation.

The core of the policy is preemptive action even before a final court ruling.

Once the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) makes a decision, the suspect’s accounts will be immediately frozen and fines imposed.

They will also be barred from serving as executives at other companies, and the names of suspects and their firms will be publicly disclosed.

[Lee Yoon-soo/Standing Commissioner, SFC: "We plan to immediately make public the identity of stock manipulation suspects, details of their illegal conduct, and the corresponding actions taken—right after the SFC’s decision—to ensure a ‘one strike out’ system socially as well."]

A joint task force for the eradication of stock manipulation will also be launched by the end of this month, overseeing everything from detecting suspicious accounts to investigations and enforcement.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hybe chairman under probe
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:56:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk is now under investigation by the prosecution on suspicion of misleading investors regarding the company’s listing plans.

From now on, not only celebrities and corporate executives, but anyone involved in securities crimes may have their real names disclosed even before a verdict is reached.

The government has unveiled new measures to eradicate stock price manipulation. Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

[Bang Si-hyuk/Hybe Chairman/Oct. 2020: "As a listed company, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to our shareholders and to society."]

Hybe's stock market debut drew worldwide attention, with the event even being broadcast live.

But the problem goes back to more than a year ago.

Hybe’s early investors sold their shares one after another to three private equity funds.

They claim they trusted Bang’s assurance that "there were no plans for a listing for the time being."

Yet, just about a month after the listing, Hybe’s stock price more than tripled from its IPO value.

The private equity funds reportedly made at least 700 billion won, while the early investors suffered significant losses.

It later came to light that Bang had secretly signed contracts with the private equity funds and shared in profits totaling billions of won.

Financial authorities believe Bang misled early investors and seized profit opportunities through deception. He is now being reported to the prosecution for alleged fraudulent unfair trading.

[President Lee Jae Myung/June 11: "We will send a clear message that anyone who plays games in Korea’s stock market will face total ruin."]

This is the government’s first announced measure under what it calls its "One Strike Out" policy against stock manipulation.

The core of the policy is preemptive action even before a final court ruling.

Once the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) makes a decision, the suspect’s accounts will be immediately frozen and fines imposed.

They will also be barred from serving as executives at other companies, and the names of suspects and their firms will be publicly disclosed.

[Lee Yoon-soo/Standing Commissioner, SFC: "We plan to immediately make public the identity of stock manipulation suspects, details of their illegal conduct, and the corresponding actions taken—right after the SFC’s decision—to ensure a ‘one strike out’ system socially as well."]

A joint task force for the eradication of stock manipulation will also be launched by the end of this month, overseeing everything from detecting suspicious accounts to investigations and enforcement.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu, KBS News.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.