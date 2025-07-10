News 9

Trump wants S. Korea to pay up

[Anchor]

The day after U.S. President Trump sent a mutual tariff letter to our country, he also brought up the issue of defense costs for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

He pressured that South Korea should pay about 10 billion dollars, which is roughly nine times more than what we currently pay.

Let's first watch the report from Washington's Kim Kyung-soo, and then connect to the field for a more detailed analysis.

[Report]

President Trump defended his tariff policy during a cabinet meeting, stating that the U.S. has recorded trade deficits with all countries for decades, and then suddenly mentioned South Korea.

He claimed that South Korea is paying too little for the costs of U.S. troops stationed there.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We rebuilt South Korea. We stayed there. It's okay. We rebuilt it and we stayed there. Then they pay us very little for the military."]

Trump then introduced that during his first term, he demanded South Korea pay 10 billion dollars a year.

This is the amount he has consistently claimed for the costs of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea since last year's presidential election.

10 billion dollars corresponds to about nine times the amount that has been agreed upon between South Korea and the U.S. for next year.

Trump also argued that South Korea should spend more on its own defense.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "South Korea is making a lot of money and they are very good. But, you know, they should be paying for their own military."]

Just as he demanded NATO to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, he is pressuring South Korea to increase its defense budget.

Trump incorrectly stated that the number of U.S. troops in South Korea is 45,000, when it is actually 28,500.

If this is not a mistake, it could be an intention to justify increasing the stationed costs.

Our government signed a defense cost agreement with the Biden administration last year, which is applicable from next year until 2030, and stated that this agreement is valid and will be implemented.

[Anchor]

Now, we are connected to Washington's Kim Kyung-soo.

Reporter Kim! President Trump made comments about defense costs right after the tariff letter.

There must be an intention behind this, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Trump's remarks can be interpreted as an intention to conduct what he previously called a "beautiful and efficient process," or a so-called "one-stop shopping."

He aims to put tariffs, non-tariff barriers, industrial cooperation, and security issues all on the table at once to negotiate as favorably as possible.

This statement from President Trump comes at a time when additional negotiations are set to begin in three weeks, and while our delegation is in the U.S.

It is interpreted as a strategy to leverage "security bills" like defense costs and contributions to extract maximum concessions on "non-tariff barriers" such as beef import regulations and platform regulations.

[Anchor]

This is indeed a challenging situation for us.

Moreover, there are reports that he mentioned semiconductor tariffs as well.

[Reporter]

Yes, aside from mutual tariffs, he has indicated that he will impose "item-specific tariffs" on imported semiconductors.

While he has not yet mentioned the tariff rates or the timing of the imposition, there is a possibility that an announcement could come as early as the end of this month.

Our semiconductor exports to the U.S. were 10.7 billion dollars last year, making it one of our key export items along with automobiles.

Regardless of the tariff rate, if the imposition becomes a reality, it will inevitably impact our economy.

Our automobile exports to the U.S. are already subject to a 25% item-specific tariff.

One of our goals is to lower these item-specific tariffs on automobiles, steel, and other products.

The U.S. has reportedly stated that item-specific tariffs are not subject to negotiation, and if semiconductors are added to this, our negotiation will inevidably become more difficult.

This has been reported from Washington.

