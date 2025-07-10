Caregivers struggle with updated app

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The long-term care app used by caregivers and social workers to record their care activities was recently updated.



However, it now requires care recipients—including those with severe dementia—to sign directly on a mobile device.



Is this even a realistic expectation?



Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the story.



[Report]



Kang is a caregiver for a patient with severe dementia.



She has grown increasingly concerned since the recent update of the “Smart Long-Term Care App.”



She is now required to obtain the care recipient’s signature on her phone before ending her shift.



Previously, she could skip the signature and log her work hours using an electronic tag. Now, if the care recipient's signature is missing, additional proof—like a guardian's signature—is needed.



But getting a signature from patients who can neither communicate nor move properly is virtually impossible.



[Kang OO/Caregiver/Voice Altered: “(Getting a signature) is just not realistic. They can’t communicate at all. I rarely even get to see the guardian…”]



Social workers are also struggling with the updated app, which now requires them to directly input counseling records via their phones.



It makes it harder to focus on counseling and the quality of care inevitably declines.



Transcribing handwritten notes onto the phone later is just as burdensome.



[Kim OO/Social Worker/Voice Altered: “While I’m typing, I barely have time to make eye contact or talk properly with the elderly. Those who are cognitively aware find it upsetting.”]



The National Health Insurance Service, which operates the app, says the changes were aimed at digitalization and enhancing record transparency. But it has faced criticism for being out of touch with field realities.



[Ko Jae-kyung/President, Korea Association of Caregivers: “The system should help us focus better—but instead, it makes things harder. There needs to be open, foundational dialogue with those on the ground…”]



The Health Insurance Service acknowledged the inconvenience and stated it would work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to devise improvement measures.



This is Kim Seong-soo, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!