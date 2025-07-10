Heat wave worsens housing gap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The elderly low-income residents in the hillside neighborhoods are suffering greatly from the heat wave.



To measure just how hot the hillside neighborhoods have become, we used a thermal camera, and the roof temperatures soared to 60 degrees.



Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the story.



[Report]



In the hillside neighborhood of the city where low-rise single-family homes are clustered together.



Residents are sitting around on benches to cool off from the heat.



Although the outdoor temperature exceeds 39 degrees, it is better than staying indoors without air conditioning due to the burden of electricity bills.



[Cho Bok-soon/90 years old: "It's okay because the wind blows here. That's why I come out every day."]



We attached a thermal camera to a drone to measure the surface temperatures of the houses in the hillside neighborhood.



The higher the temperature, the stronger the red color, and the roofs of the houses are all bright red.



On a day when the highs reached 37.7 degrees, the temperature of the slate roofs soared to 60 degrees.



The metal roofs, which absorbed the scorching heat, exceeded 70 degrees.



Due to the extremely hot roofs, the indoor ceiling temperatures also exceed 40 degrees, making it impossible to stay inside.



[Lee Jeong-soon/85 years old: "This year is the hottest. We have to live with the heat as it is. What can we do? We can't even fix the house because we don't have money."]



What about the nearby high-rise apartments that were built not long ago?



On the same day at a similar time, the exterior wall temperature of the high-rise apartment was 37 degrees, and the rooftop was 45 degrees.



This is much lower than the hillside houses.



[Heo Jun-soo/Professor/Soongsil University Department of Social Welfare: "We need to proactively identify vulnerable housing groups, find out where the difficulties are, and then create cooling centers nearby..."]



There are growing concerns that heatwaves are becoming an unequal disaster, as the risk of heat-related illnesses is especially high among the elderly and vulnerable groups—particularly depending on their housing conditions.



This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



