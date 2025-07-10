News 9

Gov't's negotiation strategy

입력 2025.07.10 (00:56)

[Anchor]

According to the explanation by Director Wi Sung-lac, it seems that our government, which initially intended to separate tariffs and security, has now decided to include security costs as part of the negotiation cards.

However, the policy is to approach the cost of stationing U.S. troops in South Korea, known as defense cost-sharing, separately from the defense budget.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin analyzed the government's strategy.

[Report]

Our government has a policy to approach the 'defense cost-sharing' for the stationing of U.S. troops in South Korea separately from the defense budget, which is the national defense expenditure.

First, the defense cost-sharing has already been agreed upon with the Biden administration, so they believe it cannot be brought back to the negotiation table.

It is reported that the U.S. is not prioritizing defense cost-sharing during this visit to South Korea either.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "The topic of defense cost-sharing hasn't come up, but the fact that we are paying 15 trillion won for defense cost-sharing is true, so we should start from that factual basis."]

The defense budget, or national defense expenditure, is planned to be used as a negotiation card in future discussions with the U.S.

The U.S. is demanding defense spending at around 5% of GDP from NATO and other allies, while South Korea's current defense spending is about 2.3% of GDP, indicating there is room for an increase.

Additional purchases of U.S. weapons such as the F-35A, sharing costs for strategic assets, and establishing U.S. factories by defense companies could be utilized as negotiation cards.

The explanation that trade, investment, and security will be discussed as a 'package' is interpreted as taking these cards into account.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "There are many direct and indirect defense support funds, and we are trying to increase that as much as possible in line with international trends."]

However, the defense cost-sharing may continue to be discussed alongside the so-called 'alliance modernization' promoted by the U.S.

[Min Jeong-hoon/Professor at the National Diplomatic Academy: "Discussions will comprehensively cover defense cost-sharing, increases in defense spending, strategic flexibility, and alliance modernization."]

The 'strategic flexibility' policy, which involves relocating U.S. troops to Guam and the transfer of wartime operational control, may also come to the negotiation table, indicating that preparations are necessary.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

