Basketball stars reunite

[Anchor]

Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung, both pursuing careers in the U.S., have joined Korea’s national basketball team ahead of a friendly match against Japan.

With both players hailed as having the greatest potential in Korean basketball history, all eyes are on their performance.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

At the national team’s profile photo shoot, the atmosphere is intense and focused.

Among the veteran players, the youngest—Yeo Jun-seok—lightens the mood with his charm.

[Yeo Jun-seok: “(Any words for international fans?) Hi, KBS~”]

Having been away from the national team for three years to pursue a U.S. basketball career, Yeo returns with renewed determination.

[Yeo Jun-seok/National Basketball Team: “It’s been a while since I’ve played in front of Korean fans, so I do feel nervous and pressured—but more than anything, I’m excited and can’t wait to get on the court.”]

Lee Hyun-jung also rejoined the team last week, choosing to skip the NBA Summer League. The two are now wearing the national team jersey together again after four years.

Living up to their reputation as Korea’s most promising forward duo, the pair stood out in today’s practice match—Yeo throwing down a powerful dunk off a slick pass from Lee.

They also showed impressive chemistry with domestic stars like Lee Seung-hyun and Lee Jung-hyun.

With the addition of these international players, Korea’s national team has grown stronger. They’ll face Japan and Qatar in four friendlies before heading to the Asia Cup in August.

[Lee Hyun-jung/National Basketball Team: “With each practice, communication and teamwork are improving. I’m really happy with how well we’re syncing.”]

Former top shooter Cho Sung-min will step into the broadcast booth as a commentator for the first time, and KBS will air the Korea-Japan match—seen as a key indicator of Korean basketball’s resurgence.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.

