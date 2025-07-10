President meets religious leaders

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung had lunch today (July 9) with religious leaders to discuss ways to achieve national unity.



The President expressed his concern, stating, "Our society is excessively divided and conflicts have intensified," and urged, "I hope we can play a role in creating a harmonious world."



Jinwoo, the chief executive monk of the Jogye Order and co-chair of the Korean Council of Religious Leaders, remarked, "The past seven months have been a period close to national crisis, yet the people have managed to navigate through it with collective wisdom, and the President has led well from the center."



