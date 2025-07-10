News 9

Kim Hyun-soo's veteran hustle

입력 2025.07.10 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

37-year-old Kim Hyun-soo of the professional baseball team LG is pouring all his strength into securing a win for his team.

His veteran spirit was evident as he successfully stole his second base of the season and sprinted home.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

In the third inning, leading 3-0, Kim Hyun-soo, who got on base with a walk, suddenly started running.

Despite weighing over 100 kg, he executed a nimble slide.

This was Kim Hyun-soo's second stolen base of the season.

The unexpected steal by the 37-year-old veteran left Kiwoom's catcher Kim Gun-hee in shock.

Kim Hyun-soo's sprint continued.

When the next batter, Moon Bo-kyung, hit a single, he rounded third and charged home once again.

The veteran's fighting spirit displayed in the sweltering heat invigorated the entire LG team.

With subsequent hits, LG scored three runs in the third inning, taking a commanding 6-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, with a 7-4 lead and runners on second and third, Kim Hyun-soo added another run with a timely hit.

LG also put on a spectacular hitting show against Kiwoom's pitchers in the seventh inning.

When KT's Ahn Hyun-min hit his 16th home run of the season, both the pitcher and catcher were left frozen.

A spectator casually caught the ball that flew 130 meters with his glove.

He was captured again by the broadcast camera.

This time, he confidently caught a foul ball.

With skills rivaling the players, he gained attention as a supporting character.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Hyun-soo's veteran hustle
    • 입력 2025-07-10 00:56:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

37-year-old Kim Hyun-soo of the professional baseball team LG is pouring all his strength into securing a win for his team.

His veteran spirit was evident as he successfully stole his second base of the season and sprinted home.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

In the third inning, leading 3-0, Kim Hyun-soo, who got on base with a walk, suddenly started running.

Despite weighing over 100 kg, he executed a nimble slide.

This was Kim Hyun-soo's second stolen base of the season.

The unexpected steal by the 37-year-old veteran left Kiwoom's catcher Kim Gun-hee in shock.

Kim Hyun-soo's sprint continued.

When the next batter, Moon Bo-kyung, hit a single, he rounded third and charged home once again.

The veteran's fighting spirit displayed in the sweltering heat invigorated the entire LG team.

With subsequent hits, LG scored three runs in the third inning, taking a commanding 6-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, with a 7-4 lead and runners on second and third, Kim Hyun-soo added another run with a timely hit.

LG also put on a spectacular hitting show against Kiwoom's pitchers in the seventh inning.

When KT's Ahn Hyun-min hit his 16th home run of the season, both the pitcher and catcher were left frozen.

A spectator casually caught the ball that flew 130 meters with his glove.

He was captured again by the broadcast camera.

This time, he confidently caught a foul ball.

With skills rivaling the players, he gained attention as a supporting character.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태 발견
윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯

윤 전 대통령 서울구치소서 대기…밤 늦게 결론날 듯
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.