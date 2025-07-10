Kim Hyun-soo's veteran hustle

동영상 고정 취소

37-year-old Kim Hyun-soo of the professional baseball team LG is pouring all his strength into securing a win for his team.



His veteran spirit was evident as he successfully stole his second base of the season and sprinted home.



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



In the third inning, leading 3-0, Kim Hyun-soo, who got on base with a walk, suddenly started running.



Despite weighing over 100 kg, he executed a nimble slide.



This was Kim Hyun-soo's second stolen base of the season.



The unexpected steal by the 37-year-old veteran left Kiwoom's catcher Kim Gun-hee in shock.



Kim Hyun-soo's sprint continued.



When the next batter, Moon Bo-kyung, hit a single, he rounded third and charged home once again.



The veteran's fighting spirit displayed in the sweltering heat invigorated the entire LG team.



With subsequent hits, LG scored three runs in the third inning, taking a commanding 6-0 lead.



In the sixth inning, with a 7-4 lead and runners on second and third, Kim Hyun-soo added another run with a timely hit.



LG also put on a spectacular hitting show against Kiwoom's pitchers in the seventh inning.



When KT's Ahn Hyun-min hit his 16th home run of the season, both the pitcher and catcher were left frozen.



A spectator casually caught the ball that flew 130 meters with his glove.



He was captured again by the broadcast camera.



This time, he confidently caught a foul ball.



With skills rivaling the players, he gained attention as a supporting character.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



