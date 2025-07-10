News 9

PPP names innovation chair

[Anchor]

Yoon Hee-sook, the head of the Yeouido Institute, has been appointed as the chairperson of the People Power Party's Innovation Committee, which was on the verge of being stranded.

She has announced a level of reform akin to a re-establishment of the party centered around party members, but there are concerns about the effectiveness of the Innovation Committee both inside and outside the party.

Kim Yoo-dae reports.

[Report]

Just two days after the resignation of Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, Yoon Hee-sook, the head of the Yeouido Institute, has taken on the role of chairperson of the People Power Party's Innovation Committee.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "We will become the helmsman of innovation, breaking away from our failed past and transforming into a policy-oriented party that approaches the sentiments of the metropolitan area...."]

Yoon, who has consistently voiced criticism as an economic expert within the party, emphasized that the main agents of innovation are the party members.

In particular, she stated that personnel renewal regarding the previous leadership must align with the wishes of the party members.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chairperson of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "Our party members have never given the authority to wield a knife against specific individuals to any individual."]

She also mentioned that the conditions for successful innovation are aligned with the public's expectations, and she plans to prepare innovation proposals at a level akin to a re-establishment of the party through votes from all party members.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chairperson of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "If the leadership does not accept the innovation proposals that meet the public's expectations, then our party has no choice but to collapse."]

However, there are still doubts about whether the Innovation Committee, with a short activity period of about 40 days and lacking full authority, can secure momentum.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "If you don't have full authority, you can't innovate. Given that they didn't give me (full authority), it might be hard to receive it next time."]

[Kim Yong-tae/Member of the People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Those who are subject to liquidation will likely band together to either continue to strand the Innovation Committee or attack it..."]

The People Power Party has also begun preparations for the election of the next leadership by appointing former emergency committee chairman Hwang Woo-yeo as the chairman of the election management committee, aiming to hold a party convention in mid-next month.

KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

