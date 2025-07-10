News 9

Special counsel drops appeal

[Anchor]

Former Marine Corps Investigation Chief Colonel Park Jung-hun, who had been on trial for charges including insubordination, has been acquitted and concluded his legal battle.

This outcome follows the withdrawal of an appeal by the special prosecutor investigating the death of a Marine, citing abuse of prosecutorial power by the Ministry of National Defense’s prosecution team.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.

[Report]

Colonel Park Jung-hun, who led the initial investigation into the death of a Marine in 2023, was indicted on charges of insubordination.

He was accused of defying an order from then-Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan to withhold the transfer of investigation records to the police.

However, Colonel Park revealed that he had never received such an explicit order to withhold the records and claimed that there had been undue external pressure on the investigation.

[Park Jung-hun / Aug. 2023: "I regard the Marine Corps Commandant’s orders as sacred. The Commandant never explicitly ordered me to withhold the records.

The Central District Military Court, which presided over the first trial, ruled in favor of Colonel Park.

The court stated, “It is difficult to conclude that a specific and individual order to withhold the transfer of records was given,” and added, “Rather, the Marine Corps Commandant had an obligation to supervise and ensure the prompt transfer of records.” Park was found not guilty.

Although the Ministry of National Defense prosecution immediately appealed, Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun—appointed under a special law to investigate the Marine’s death—reached the same conclusion as the lower court.

[Lee Myung-hyun / Special Prosecutor for the Marine’s Death: "We concluded that the Ministry of National Defense’s prosecution abused its authority by indicting Colonel Park on charges of leading a collective insubordination."]

With the special prosecutor submitting a withdrawal of appeal, Colonel Park has been fully acquitted, 1 year and 9 months after he was first indicted.

In response, former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who initially ordered the withholding of the transfer, strongly criticized the decision, calling it “difficult to accept” and claiming it amounted to “abandoning a fair investigation.”

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

