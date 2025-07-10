Brain drain in AI sector

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"It's nonsense."



This is what Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, which developed 'ChatGPT', recently said about Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta.



The issue arose from Meta's recruitment of talent.



They proposed to lure away key employees from OpenAI, offering performance bonuses of $100 million per person.



This fierce competition for talent among AI companies is not just about stealing personnel; it's a battle for knowledge.



Countries are also getting directly involved.



Japan is aggressively recruiting AI founders and researchers by providing visas, research funding, and housing subsidies.



Our country aims to be one of the top three AI powerhouses.



But what is the reality?



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has looked into it.



[Report]



A generative AI venture company founded seven years ago.



Recently, key developers have moved to a company in Silicon Valley, USA.



[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "(In the past), many friends studying abroad would inquire about internship opportunities, but (recently) many are leaving, and no one is coming in."]



40% of AI talents who complete their master's degree in Korea leave for overseas.



It's not just about treatment or salary issues.



[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "What is more important is who your colleagues are for research and development. To develop, you need a large number of high-priced GPU devices, so how much infrastructure support is there..."]



This AI startup has been recognized for its growth potential by the government.



However, this place is expected to become an empty office next year.



They decided to move to the U.S. due to difficulties in attracting investment.



[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "Silicon Valley seems to invest a bit more in the potential of these people. (In Korea), if there are no sales, it's immediately 'no investment', 'you must bring in sales'."]



Collaboration with large companies focuses on short-term results.



[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "After using it for a couple of months, we get feedback, and it ends with something like 'we had these (collaboration) results'."]



Government support is not sufficient.



[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "(For venture companies), there was support for office supplies. We received a microwave. We are very grateful and using it well..."]



A blockchain developer met by the reporters lamented that even 'patriotism' has run dry in the face of reality.



[Blockchain Startup Founder/Voice Altered: "Still, as a Korean, shouldn't I contribute to the country's economic development...? As I run my business, that feeling has disappeared. It's just too hard."]



While the number of incoming AI talents has decreased by 2,000, the number of outgoing talents has increased by 4,000, leading to a 'brain drain' in Korea.



Stanford University in the U.S. has ranked our country as the third highest in the world for AI talent outflow, following India and Israel.



KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



