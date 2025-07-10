News 9

Brain drain in AI sector

입력 2025.07.10 (04:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

"It's nonsense."

This is what Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, which developed 'ChatGPT', recently said about Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta.

The issue arose from Meta's recruitment of talent.

They proposed to lure away key employees from OpenAI, offering performance bonuses of $100 million per person.

This fierce competition for talent among AI companies is not just about stealing personnel; it's a battle for knowledge.

Countries are also getting directly involved.

Japan is aggressively recruiting AI founders and researchers by providing visas, research funding, and housing subsidies.

Our country aims to be one of the top three AI powerhouses.

But what is the reality?

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has looked into it.

[Report]

A generative AI venture company founded seven years ago.

Recently, key developers have moved to a company in Silicon Valley, USA.

[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "(In the past), many friends studying abroad would inquire about internship opportunities, but (recently) many are leaving, and no one is coming in."]

40% of AI talents who complete their master's degree in Korea leave for overseas.

It's not just about treatment or salary issues.

[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "What is more important is who your colleagues are for research and development. To develop, you need a large number of high-priced GPU devices, so how much infrastructure support is there..."]

This AI startup has been recognized for its growth potential by the government.

However, this place is expected to become an empty office next year.

They decided to move to the U.S. due to difficulties in attracting investment.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "Silicon Valley seems to invest a bit more in the potential of these people. (In Korea), if there are no sales, it's immediately 'no investment', 'you must bring in sales'."]

Collaboration with large companies focuses on short-term results.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "After using it for a couple of months, we get feedback, and it ends with something like 'we had these (collaboration) results'."]

Government support is not sufficient.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "(For venture companies), there was support for office supplies. We received a microwave. We are very grateful and using it well..."]

A blockchain developer met by the reporters lamented that even 'patriotism' has run dry in the face of reality.

[Blockchain Startup Founder/Voice Altered: "Still, as a Korean, shouldn't I contribute to the country's economic development...? As I run my business, that feeling has disappeared. It's just too hard."]

While the number of incoming AI talents has decreased by 2,000, the number of outgoing talents has increased by 4,000, leading to a 'brain drain' in Korea.

Stanford University in the U.S. has ranked our country as the third highest in the world for AI talent outflow, following India and Israel.

KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Brain drain in AI sector
    • 입력 2025-07-10 04:30:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

"It's nonsense."

This is what Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, which developed 'ChatGPT', recently said about Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta.

The issue arose from Meta's recruitment of talent.

They proposed to lure away key employees from OpenAI, offering performance bonuses of $100 million per person.

This fierce competition for talent among AI companies is not just about stealing personnel; it's a battle for knowledge.

Countries are also getting directly involved.

Japan is aggressively recruiting AI founders and researchers by providing visas, research funding, and housing subsidies.

Our country aims to be one of the top three AI powerhouses.

But what is the reality?

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has looked into it.

[Report]

A generative AI venture company founded seven years ago.

Recently, key developers have moved to a company in Silicon Valley, USA.

[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "(In the past), many friends studying abroad would inquire about internship opportunities, but (recently) many are leaving, and no one is coming in."]

40% of AI talents who complete their master's degree in Korea leave for overseas.

It's not just about treatment or salary issues.

[Kim Dong-hwan/Venture Company CEO: "What is more important is who your colleagues are for research and development. To develop, you need a large number of high-priced GPU devices, so how much infrastructure support is there..."]

This AI startup has been recognized for its growth potential by the government.

However, this place is expected to become an empty office next year.

They decided to move to the U.S. due to difficulties in attracting investment.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "Silicon Valley seems to invest a bit more in the potential of these people. (In Korea), if there are no sales, it's immediately 'no investment', 'you must bring in sales'."]

Collaboration with large companies focuses on short-term results.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "After using it for a couple of months, we get feedback, and it ends with something like 'we had these (collaboration) results'."]

Government support is not sufficient.

[Son Dong-kyu/Startup CEO: "(For venture companies), there was support for office supplies. We received a microwave. We are very grateful and using it well..."]

A blockchain developer met by the reporters lamented that even 'patriotism' has run dry in the face of reality.

[Blockchain Startup Founder/Voice Altered: "Still, as a Korean, shouldn't I contribute to the country's economic development...? As I run my business, that feeling has disappeared. It's just too hard."]

While the number of incoming AI talents has decreased by 2,000, the number of outgoing talents has increased by 4,000, leading to a 'brain drain' in Korea.

Stanford University in the U.S. has ranked our country as the third highest in the world for AI talent outflow, following India and Israel.

KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”
금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.