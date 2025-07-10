N. Koreans return home

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korean residents who were rescued after drifting at sea returned to North Korea today (July 9) using the wooden boat they were originally on.



North Korea has not responded at all to our repatriation notice, but a patrol boat was waiting beyond the Northern Limit Line.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa reports.



[Report]



North Korean residents on a small wooden boat crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) and returned to North Korea.



These are six North Korean fishermen who were rescued after drifting in the West Sea in March and the East Sea in May.



Our military guided them to the NLL on the vessel that had rescued them in the East Sea, and it was confirmed that about 30 minutes later, a North Korean patrol boat and a towing vessel waiting beyond the NLL met with them.



[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "At the time of repatriation, a North Korean patrol boat was present at the handover point, and the North Korean vessel returned under its own power."]



All of them are men in their 30s and 40s, and since they have families in the North, they expressed no intention to defect from the initial investigation, and the UN Command Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission also confirmed their intention to return.



The government continuously communicated the repatriation plan to North Korea through the UN Command, but ultimately received no response.



Since North Korea unilaterally severed communication channels two years ago, there has been no communication at all, but there are evaluations that at least minimal communication has been achieved through the UN Command.



[Hong Min/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "(Necessary) communication is taking place, but there seems to be a significant intention not to cooperate. Their acceptance of the repatriated fishermen suggests a pattern of taking actual actions where deemed necessary..."]



In the past, North Korean residents who were rescued at sea and expressed their intention to return were generally repatriated within a month.



This time, it took as long as four months for their return, and the Ministry of Unification stated, "If there had been smooth communication between the North and South, it could have been resolved much more quickly."



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



