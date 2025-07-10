News 9

N. Koreans return home

입력 2025.07.10 (04:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korean residents who were rescued after drifting at sea returned to North Korea today (July 9) using the wooden boat they were originally on.

North Korea has not responded at all to our repatriation notice, but a patrol boat was waiting beyond the Northern Limit Line.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

North Korean residents on a small wooden boat crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) and returned to North Korea.

These are six North Korean fishermen who were rescued after drifting in the West Sea in March and the East Sea in May.

Our military guided them to the NLL on the vessel that had rescued them in the East Sea, and it was confirmed that about 30 minutes later, a North Korean patrol boat and a towing vessel waiting beyond the NLL met with them.

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "At the time of repatriation, a North Korean patrol boat was present at the handover point, and the North Korean vessel returned under its own power."]

All of them are men in their 30s and 40s, and since they have families in the North, they expressed no intention to defect from the initial investigation, and the UN Command Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission also confirmed their intention to return.

The government continuously communicated the repatriation plan to North Korea through the UN Command, but ultimately received no response.

Since North Korea unilaterally severed communication channels two years ago, there has been no communication at all, but there are evaluations that at least minimal communication has been achieved through the UN Command.

[Hong Min/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "(Necessary) communication is taking place, but there seems to be a significant intention not to cooperate. Their acceptance of the repatriated fishermen suggests a pattern of taking actual actions where deemed necessary..."]

In the past, North Korean residents who were rescued at sea and expressed their intention to return were generally repatriated within a month.

This time, it took as long as four months for their return, and the Ministry of Unification stated, "If there had been smooth communication between the North and South, it could have been resolved much more quickly."

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Koreans return home
    • 입력 2025-07-10 04:30:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korean residents who were rescued after drifting at sea returned to North Korea today (July 9) using the wooden boat they were originally on.

North Korea has not responded at all to our repatriation notice, but a patrol boat was waiting beyond the Northern Limit Line.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

North Korean residents on a small wooden boat crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) and returned to North Korea.

These are six North Korean fishermen who were rescued after drifting in the West Sea in March and the East Sea in May.

Our military guided them to the NLL on the vessel that had rescued them in the East Sea, and it was confirmed that about 30 minutes later, a North Korean patrol boat and a towing vessel waiting beyond the NLL met with them.

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "At the time of repatriation, a North Korean patrol boat was present at the handover point, and the North Korean vessel returned under its own power."]

All of them are men in their 30s and 40s, and since they have families in the North, they expressed no intention to defect from the initial investigation, and the UN Command Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission also confirmed their intention to return.

The government continuously communicated the repatriation plan to North Korea through the UN Command, but ultimately received no response.

Since North Korea unilaterally severed communication channels two years ago, there has been no communication at all, but there are evaluations that at least minimal communication has been achieved through the UN Command.

[Hong Min/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "(Necessary) communication is taking place, but there seems to be a significant intention not to cooperate. Their acceptance of the repatriated fishermen suggests a pattern of taking actual actions where deemed necessary..."]

In the past, North Korean residents who were rescued at sea and expressed their intention to return were generally repatriated within a month.

This time, it took as long as four months for their return, and the Ministry of Unification stated, "If there had been smooth communication between the North and South, it could have been resolved much more quickly."

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”
금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.