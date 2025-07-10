Taxpayer money lost in lodging

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a lodging village near the local public official training center operated by the government.



Public officials who have been promoted to level 5 mainly stay here for a 6-week training program.



However, there are concerns that the accommodation allowance provided to public officials are much higher than the actual lodging costs, leading to the waste of hundreds of millions of taxpayer money each year.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has conducted an exclusive investigation.



[Report]



The Local Government Human Resources Development Institute in Wanju, Jeollabuk-do.



Near this place, which is responsible for public official training, there is a neat multi-family housing complex.



This is the lodging village for public officials.



Since the establishment of the Local Government Human Resources Development Institute, where local public officials receive training, lodging facilities have gradually emerged to meet the demand of trainees.



And now, as you can see, it is referred to as a lodging village, operating in over 50 buildings catering to public officials.



We went inside one of the lodging houses.



Basic appliances and furniture such as beds and refrigerators are provided.



It is essentially at the level of a lodging business.



[Lodging Village Owner/Voice Altered: "We provide towels daily. I come every day to clean."]



Most of the trainees are level 5 public officials who have been promoted from various regions.



Due to a shortage of accommodation within the training institute, they rent rooms in the lodging village.



Their respective local governments pay them a daily accommodation fee of 55,000 won during the 6-week training period, totaling around 2 million won in cash.



This is a fixed payment method that does not require receipt verification.



The actual market rate for accommodation is around 700,000 won, and the remaining amount of about 1.3 million won can be used privately by the public officials without any issues.



Payments for accommodation here can only be made in cash.



No cash receipts are exchanged.



[Lodging House Owner/Voice Altered: "We don't issue receipts, is that really necessary? In 11 years, you're the first person to ask about receipts."]



The number of level 5 public officials using this lodging village is about 2,000 each year, meaning that 2 to 3 billion won of taxpayer money is effectively used as pocket money for public officials.



[Person A/Level 5 Officer Trainee/Voice Altered: "We don't return it. They just give us the total amount regardless of how much the accommodation costs."]



[Person B/Level 5 Officer Trainee/Voice Altered: "I don't remember ever returning any leftover money..."]



This lodging village has been operating without the business license from the local government.



Tax authorities are also looking into potential tax evasion.



[Jung Seong-hoon/Lawyer: "Not leaving any proof results in concealing income and consumption, which ultimately leads to tax evasion for income tax or value-added tax..."]



As the investigation began, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it would investigate the accommodation payment situation across local governments and prepare improvement measures.



KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



