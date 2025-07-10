Heatwave brings tuna to East Coast

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, a large number of bluefin tuna have been caught along the eastern coast of Gyeongbuk Province.



They are being caught in such quantities that they exceed the allowable catch limit, leading to their disposal.



Reporter Kim Do-hoon investigated the sudden increase in bluefin tuna.



[Report]



Fishing boats that have completed their night operations are returning to the harbor.



Bluefin tuna, larger than an adult's body, are hanging from a crane.



Each one is worth hundreds of thousands of won, but they must be discarded.



On one side of the harbor, hundreds of dead tuna are already piled up.



[Kim Jong-gu/Head of Ganggu Port: "The fishermen are furious that all this fish is being discarded. In monetary terms, it's worth hundreds of millions of won, hundreds of millions of won."]



Bluefin tuna have a catch limit set by each country for species protection, and this year, the allocated catch limit of 53 tons for Yeongdeok and Pohang in Gyeongbuk Province has already been reached.



The day before, over 1,300 fish were caught, most of which were found dead in the set nets.



[Bang Yoon-seok/Fishing boat captain: "Because of the abnormal weather, the water temperature is rising, and tropical fish are coming in large numbers. We've never seen this many tuna come in."]



In fact, the surface water temperature of the East Sea has risen by 2.04 degrees Celsius since 1968, nearly three times the global average increase.



Bluefin tuna eggs, first collected near Dokdo in 2021, were also observed last year throughout the East and South Seas.



[Kim Hyun-woo/Researcher at the National Fisheries Research Institute: "It's the impact of climate change. With the rise in sea temperature, changes in the distribution of marine organisms and their abundance are also occurring."]



As the intensity of heat waves increases year by year, significant changes are also happening to the fishery resources in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!