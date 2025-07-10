News 9

Heatwave brings tuna to East Coast

입력 2025.07.10 (04:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, a large number of bluefin tuna have been caught along the eastern coast of Gyeongbuk Province.

They are being caught in such quantities that they exceed the allowable catch limit, leading to their disposal.

Reporter Kim Do-hoon investigated the sudden increase in bluefin tuna.

[Report]

Fishing boats that have completed their night operations are returning to the harbor.

Bluefin tuna, larger than an adult's body, are hanging from a crane.

Each one is worth hundreds of thousands of won, but they must be discarded.

On one side of the harbor, hundreds of dead tuna are already piled up.

[Kim Jong-gu/Head of Ganggu Port: "The fishermen are furious that all this fish is being discarded. In monetary terms, it's worth hundreds of millions of won, hundreds of millions of won."]

Bluefin tuna have a catch limit set by each country for species protection, and this year, the allocated catch limit of 53 tons for Yeongdeok and Pohang in Gyeongbuk Province has already been reached.

The day before, over 1,300 fish were caught, most of which were found dead in the set nets.

[Bang Yoon-seok/Fishing boat captain: "Because of the abnormal weather, the water temperature is rising, and tropical fish are coming in large numbers. We've never seen this many tuna come in."]

In fact, the surface water temperature of the East Sea has risen by 2.04 degrees Celsius since 1968, nearly three times the global average increase.

Bluefin tuna eggs, first collected near Dokdo in 2021, were also observed last year throughout the East and South Seas.

[Kim Hyun-woo/Researcher at the National Fisheries Research Institute: "It's the impact of climate change. With the rise in sea temperature, changes in the distribution of marine organisms and their abundance are also occurring."]

As the intensity of heat waves increases year by year, significant changes are also happening to the fishery resources in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heatwave brings tuna to East Coast
    • 입력 2025-07-10 04:30:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, a large number of bluefin tuna have been caught along the eastern coast of Gyeongbuk Province.

They are being caught in such quantities that they exceed the allowable catch limit, leading to their disposal.

Reporter Kim Do-hoon investigated the sudden increase in bluefin tuna.

[Report]

Fishing boats that have completed their night operations are returning to the harbor.

Bluefin tuna, larger than an adult's body, are hanging from a crane.

Each one is worth hundreds of thousands of won, but they must be discarded.

On one side of the harbor, hundreds of dead tuna are already piled up.

[Kim Jong-gu/Head of Ganggu Port: "The fishermen are furious that all this fish is being discarded. In monetary terms, it's worth hundreds of millions of won, hundreds of millions of won."]

Bluefin tuna have a catch limit set by each country for species protection, and this year, the allocated catch limit of 53 tons for Yeongdeok and Pohang in Gyeongbuk Province has already been reached.

The day before, over 1,300 fish were caught, most of which were found dead in the set nets.

[Bang Yoon-seok/Fishing boat captain: "Because of the abnormal weather, the water temperature is rising, and tropical fish are coming in large numbers. We've never seen this many tuna come in."]

In fact, the surface water temperature of the East Sea has risen by 2.04 degrees Celsius since 1968, nearly three times the global average increase.

Bluefin tuna eggs, first collected near Dokdo in 2021, were also observed last year throughout the East and South Seas.

[Kim Hyun-woo/Researcher at the National Fisheries Research Institute: "It's the impact of climate change. With the rise in sea temperature, changes in the distribution of marine organisms and their abundance are also occurring."]

As the intensity of heat waves increases year by year, significant changes are also happening to the fishery resources in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.
김도훈
김도훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”
금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.