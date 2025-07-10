Meet Hanhwa's bookworm Moon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hanwha Eagles' confirmation of first place in the first half of the professional baseball season cannot be discussed without mentioning this player.



This is Moon Hyun-bin, who has the nickname "Mundolmaengi," which means "Moon the rock."



Contrary to the image given by his nickname, Moon Hyun-bin enjoys reading, and reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.



[Report]



The three-run home run that Moon Hyun-bin hit on April 5th with two outs in the ninth inning changed the fate of Hanwha this season.



After being at the bottom, Hanwha has shown a remarkable upward trend since that day.



They secured first place in the first half of the season, achieving a 12-game winning streak for the first time in 33 years since 1992.



With veterans like Ahn Chi-hong and Shim Woo-jun struggling, Moon Hyun-bin has become a reliable support as the only player on the team with a batting average over .300.



Despite having the nickname "Mundolmaengi" due to his sturdy appearance, Moon Hyun-bin is a player with a stronger inner self.



He is known as a bookworm, reading books whenever he can, whether on a plane or in the locker room.



[Moon Hyun-bin/Hanwha: "Reading books makes my mind feel more at ease and helps me get rid of distracting thoughts quickly when things aren't going well in baseball."]



He is currently putting all his effort into the goal of winning the regular season for Hanwha, even deleting his social media accounts last year.



His passion is overflowing, and even his somewhat clumsy deceptive moves are loved by fans.



[Moon Hyun-bin/Hanwha: "I try to make it look as real as possible, but when I watch the videos, it doesn't seem that way. I will research hard and try to make it look real."]



Moon Hyun-bin, who is in his third year since his debut, expressed his excitement about participating in his first All-Star Game.



[Moon Hyun-bin/Hanwha: "(If you had to express that feeling in one word, what would it be?) Awesome! Awesome! Awesome!"]



This weekend, he is planning the best event for the All-Star Game with rich ideas gained from reading.



[Moon Hyun-bin/Hanwha: "I hope you will enjoy watching it. The hint is that I am trying to represent Daejeon."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!