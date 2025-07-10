News 9

Hwang Yeon-joo's slow aging tip

입력 2025.07.10 (04:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?

There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.

[Report]

In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.

This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.

And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.

I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.

[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]

Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.

She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.

[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]

Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.

["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]

This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hwang Yeon-joo's slow aging tip
    • 입력 2025-07-10 04:30:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?

There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.

[Report]

In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.

This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.

And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.

I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.

[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]

Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.

She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.

[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]

Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.

["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]

This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”

윤석열 전 대통령 넉 달 만에 재구속…“증거 인멸 염려”
금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견

금강서 물놀이하다 실종된 4명 모두 심정지 상태로 발견
[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패

[단독] ‘공천개입 핵심 물증’ 윤상현 휴대전화 미제출…야간 추가 압수수색도 실패
박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하

박정훈 대령 1년 9개월만 무죄 확정…“공소권 남용” 항소 취하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.