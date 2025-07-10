Hwang Yeon-joo's slow aging tip
입력 2025.07.10 (04:30)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?
There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.
[Report]
In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.
This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.
And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.
I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]
Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.
She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]
Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.
["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]
This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.
Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?
There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.
[Report]
In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.
This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.
And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.
I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]
Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.
She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]
Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.
["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]
This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hwang Yeon-joo's slow aging tip
-
- 입력 2025-07-10 04:30:31
[Anchor]
Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?
There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.
[Report]
In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.
This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.
And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.
I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]
Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.
She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]
Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.
["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]
This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.
Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?
There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.
[Report]
In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.
This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.
And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.
I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]
Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.
She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.
[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]
Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.
["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]
This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.