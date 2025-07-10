Hwang Yeon-joo's slow aging tip

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Have you all heard the term 'slow aging' that is trending in the health industry these days?



There is a player in women's professional volleyball who is embodying the idea of aging healthily.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with the 40-year-old veteran, former 'Flower Deer' Hwang Yeon-joo.



[Report]



In 2004, when the lively disco medley of the dance group Koyote filled the volleyball court, Hwang Yeon-joo made a glamorous debut in the professional league with the nickname 'Flower Deer'.



This was two years before the top rookie of last season, Kim Da-eun, was born.



And now, in 2025, when K-pop idol music has taken over the volleyball court instead of Koyote, Hwang Yeon-joo, who has turned 40, is still actively playing as a professional athlete.



I asked Hwang Yeon-joo, who has earned the mature nickname 'Deer Antler' after being called 'Flower Deer', about her secret to slow aging.



[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "I don't feel like I'm 40 at all. Thank you. I think exercising helps me look younger. Living with younger players in the dormitory might also contribute to that."]



Leaving behind 15 years of shared joys and sorrows with Hyundai Engineering, it is even more special for her to take on a new challenge at Doosan Engineering at the age of 40.



She contemplated leaving the court as a legend of Hyundai Engineering, but her passion for volleyball remains endless.



[Hwang Yeon-joo/Korea Expressway HI-PASS: "It would be a lie to say I don't feel sad about leaving Hyundai Engineering; I do feel sad. As the time I spent not playing as a starter grew longer, I developed a passion to get back on the court, which made me want to play more."]



Hwang Yeon-joo, who is proving that age is just a number, smiled brightly, already excited about how her forties will unfold.



["For Hwang Yeon-joo, turning 40 feels like a new beginning. It's like starting anew again at 40, 20 years after making my professional debut at 20. It feels like a new start."]



This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.



