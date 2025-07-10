News Today

[News Today] Yoon re-detained in 4 months

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is back behind bars. A new detention warrant for Yoon was issued early this morning, four months since his release. The special probe team can now question him under detention for 20 days.

[REPORT]
A new warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol was issued at 2:07 a.m. on Thursday.

This comes 124 days after the court canceled his detention on March 8.

Judge Nam Se-jin presiding over the warrant review hearing, which began on Wednesday afternoon and lasted for nearly seven hours, approved the warrant, citing concerns Yoon could destroy evidence.

Despite the ex-president's denial of all allegations against him, the court appeared to have accepted most of the statements from witnesses presented by the special counsel team.

In the warrant review hearing, the special probe team prepared a 178-page-long Powerpoint presentation.

They argued for the need to detain the former president again, stressing that there is a risk of evidence being destroyed by Yoon who could persuade key witnesses, such as his secretary Kang Eui-gu and deputy security chief Kim Seong-hoon, to testify in favor of him. Kang is known to have drafted a martial law decree after the ex-president imposed it.

After going through the same admission procedures as any other detainee, Yoon is now held in solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center.

Unlike his first detention in January, Yoon, now a former president, no longer receives protection from the Presidential Security Service. The correctional service is now in charge of ensuring the safety of the ex-president.

The special probe team will be able to question Yoon under detention for 20 days.

This time, the independent counsel team will likely focus on establishing evidence for the charges of treason, which was not included in the latest detention warrant.

