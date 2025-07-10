[News Today] Ex-marine chief investigator acquitted
입력 2025.07.10 (15:51) 수정 2025.07.10 (15:52)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The special prosecution team investigating the death case of a Marine dropped an appeal filed by military prosecutors. As a result, Colonel Park Jung-hun, who's been facing trial for disobeying orders, has been cleared of all charges. This comes one year and nine months after he was first indicted.
[REPORT]
Colonel Park Jung-hun who led the initial investigation into the 2023 death of a young Marine was referred to trial on charges of insubordination.
He was accused of disobeying then Marine Corps commander Kim Kye-hwan's order not to transfer the investigation records to police but to withhold it.
But Park said he did not receive a withhold order and also claimed there was unjust outside pressure over the investigation.
Park Jung-hun / Then Marine Corps chief investigator (Aug. 2023)
I treat the commander's order as my own life. The commander never gave a clear order to withhold the transfer.
A military court that conducted the first trial sided with Park.
The court found him not guilty saying it's difficult to acknowledge that a specific, individual order was given to withhold the transfer of records.
It added that a commander rather has the duty to oversee the referral of records without delay.
Military prosecutors had immediately appealed the ruling, but special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun who took over the Marine death case has now conveyed the same assessment.
Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death case
We believe military prosecutors having pressed charges of insubordination constitute an abuse of indictment powers.
As the special counsel withdraws the appeal, Park's acquittal has been finalized one year and nine months after he was handed to trial.
In response, former defense minister Lee Jong-sup who ordered the record transfer to be put on hold at the time has protested the latest decision as difficult to accept, arguing the special counsel has given up on conducting a fair investigation.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Ex-marine chief investigator acquitted
-
- 입력 2025-07-10 15:51:31
- 수정2025-07-10 15:52:53
[LEAD]
The special prosecution team investigating the death case of a Marine dropped an appeal filed by military prosecutors. As a result, Colonel Park Jung-hun, who's been facing trial for disobeying orders, has been cleared of all charges. This comes one year and nine months after he was first indicted.
[REPORT]
Colonel Park Jung-hun who led the initial investigation into the 2023 death of a young Marine was referred to trial on charges of insubordination.
He was accused of disobeying then Marine Corps commander Kim Kye-hwan's order not to transfer the investigation records to police but to withhold it.
But Park said he did not receive a withhold order and also claimed there was unjust outside pressure over the investigation.
Park Jung-hun / Then Marine Corps chief investigator (Aug. 2023)
I treat the commander's order as my own life. The commander never gave a clear order to withhold the transfer.
A military court that conducted the first trial sided with Park.
The court found him not guilty saying it's difficult to acknowledge that a specific, individual order was given to withhold the transfer of records.
It added that a commander rather has the duty to oversee the referral of records without delay.
Military prosecutors had immediately appealed the ruling, but special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun who took over the Marine death case has now conveyed the same assessment.
Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death case
We believe military prosecutors having pressed charges of insubordination constitute an abuse of indictment powers.
As the special counsel withdraws the appeal, Park's acquittal has been finalized one year and nine months after he was handed to trial.
In response, former defense minister Lee Jong-sup who ordered the record transfer to be put on hold at the time has protested the latest decision as difficult to accept, arguing the special counsel has given up on conducting a fair investigation.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.