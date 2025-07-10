[News Today] Ex-marine chief investigator acquitted

입력 2025-07-10 15:51:31 수정 2025-07-10 15:52:53 News Today





[LEAD]

The special prosecution team investigating the death case of a Marine dropped an appeal filed by military prosecutors. As a result, Colonel Park Jung-hun, who's been facing trial for disobeying orders, has been cleared of all charges. This comes one year and nine months after he was first indicted.



[REPORT]

Colonel Park Jung-hun who led the initial investigation into the 2023 death of a young Marine was referred to trial on charges of insubordination.



He was accused of disobeying then Marine Corps commander Kim Kye-hwan's order not to transfer the investigation records to police but to withhold it.



But Park said he did not receive a withhold order and also claimed there was unjust outside pressure over the investigation.



Park Jung-hun / Then Marine Corps chief investigator (Aug. 2023)

I treat the commander's order as my own life. The commander never gave a clear order to withhold the transfer.



A military court that conducted the first trial sided with Park.



The court found him not guilty saying it's difficult to acknowledge that a specific, individual order was given to withhold the transfer of records.



It added that a commander rather has the duty to oversee the referral of records without delay.



Military prosecutors had immediately appealed the ruling, but special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun who took over the Marine death case has now conveyed the same assessment.



Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death case

We believe military prosecutors having pressed charges of insubordination constitute an abuse of indictment powers.



As the special counsel withdraws the appeal, Park's acquittal has been finalized one year and nine months after he was handed to trial.



In response, former defense minister Lee Jong-sup who ordered the record transfer to be put on hold at the time has protested the latest decision as difficult to accept, arguing the special counsel has given up on conducting a fair investigation.