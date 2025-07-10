[News Today] Tariff talks including trade, security
[LEAD]
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is back from a four-day visit to the U.S., where he met officials to discuss tariffs and broader bilateral issues. He says trade, investment, purchases, and security will all be handled as a single package in future negotiations.
[REPORT]
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returned from a four-day visit to the U.S.
Upon arriving at the airport, he went directly to the presidential office for a briefing on developments in the tariff negotiations with the U.S.
Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
I proposed advancing discussions on trade, investment, procurement, security in a comprehensive package. Secretary Rubio expressed agreement.
He said that despite different views on pending issues, the two countries agreed to adjust from the broader framework of boosting alliance and enhancing trust.
Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
I explained that the gov’t has put significant efforts into discussing pending issues since the new administration launched in June.
According to Wi, Washington said that President Donald Trump's latest letter had been sent uniformly to all countries without trade agreements while proposing to maintain close communication, as time for reaching an agreement is left until August 1.
Wi said that both sides agreed on the need to hold a summit between their presidents, but that a detailed schedule has not yet been set.
He emphasized that the ultimate goal of the negotiations is to ensure there are no tariff hikes and vowed to work to minimize them if he has to reach a compromise.
