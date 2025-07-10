[News Today] Heat wave more unbearable for the poor

News Today

[LEAD]
The longer the heat wave lasts, the harder it gets for those living in the city's low-income hillside areas.Thermal imaging shows surface temperatures in these neighborhoods can be almost 30 degrees higher than in nearby apartment complexes. And for many elderly, low-income residents, relief is out of reach.

[REPORT]
In this low-income hillside neighborhood in the city center made up of single-story homes, residents try to avoid the heat wave on a shaded platform.

It's over 39 degrees Celsius outside but it's a better solace than their homes where they can't turn on the air conditioners in fear of high energy bills.

Jo Bok-sun / 90 years old
The wind blows here, so I'm fine. That's why I come out here every day.

A drone fitted with a thermal imaging camera measured the surface temperatures of the houses here.

The hotter the roofs, the redder the color. The roofs are seen in dark hues of red.

On a day when the daily high reached 37.7 degrees, the temperature of the slated roof soared up to 60 degrees.

The metal roof that absorbed the sizzling heat measured over 70 degrees.

The hot roof made even the ceiling inside to be higher than 40 degrees, making it impossible to stay inside.

Lee Jeong-sun / 85 years old
This year's the hottest. I just have to bear the heat. What can I do? I have no money to fix the house.

At around the same time on the same day, the temperatures of the high-rise apartment's exterior wall and the roof each registered 37 and 45 degrees, much lower than those of the homes in the low-income area.

Prof. Hur Jun-soo / Soongsil Univ.
Those with poor housing should be asked about their problems in advance.
Then, cooling centers should be built nearby.

There are criticisms raised against inequality observed in heat waves – that it can be an unfair disaster depending on the type of housing.

