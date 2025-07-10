[News Today] S. Korea repatriates 6 N. Koreans
[LEAD]
Six North Koreans rescued at sea earlier this year have been sent back across the border. A patrol boat from the North arrived to retrieve them, but Pyongyang offered no official response to Seoul's repatriation notice.
[REPORT]
North Koreans on a small wooden boat returned to the regime by crossing the Northern Limit Line.
Onboard were six North Korean fishermen who were rescued after being adrift in the West Sea in March and the East Sea in May.
The South Korean Navy guided them to the NLL on the boat rescued in the East Sea.
It was confirmed that about thirty minutes later, a North Korean patrol ship and a tugboat that were waiting behind the NLL met up with them.
Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
A N. Korean patrol ship was at the transfer point at the time of the repatriation and the N. Korean boat returned on its own.
Those onboard were all men in their thirties and forties.
They said even from the first interview that they had no intention to defect to South Korea because they had families up north.
The United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission also confirmed their intention to return.
The South Korean government continuously delivered its repatriation plan through the UN Command but North Korea never replied.
The two sides haven't made any contacts since North Korea unilaterally severed communication channels two years ago.
However, some experts say that minimal communication was made through the UN Command.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
It's clear they intend to make communication but not cooperate.
Showing up to accept the fishermen shows they take action when needed.
In the past, North Koreans, who were rescued on the sea and wanted to be returned, were sent back to the North generally within a month.
But this time it took up to four months.
The South Korean Ministry of Unification said that the fishermen would have gone back to North Korea much earlier if the two sides had communicated better.
