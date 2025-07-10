[News Today] Filipino cop gets life for murder of Korean

입력 2025-07-10 15:52:16 수정 2025-07-10 15:53:23 News Today





[LEAD]

It was a case that shocked both Korea and the Philippines. Back in 2016, a Korean businessman was kidnapped and killed by local police officers. Now, nearly nine years later, the Philippine Supreme Court has finalized life sentences for those involved.

But the main culprit of the crime is still on the run.



[REPORT]

In October 2016, a Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo was abducted and murdered in Angeles, Philippines.



The arrested culprits were local police officers while the crime took place on a police agency parking lot.



Then president of the Philippines vowed stern punishment.



Rodrigo Duterte / Then President of the Philippines (Jan. 2017)

I can send the culprits' heads to South Korea.



But the first trial ruling only came in June 2023, seven years since the incident.



An accomplice police officer and an informant were sentenced to life in prison.



But the main culprit, a senior officer named Rafael Dumlao was acquitted.



Choi Kyung-jin / Wife of late Jee Ick-joo (KBS interview in 2024)

I didn't think for a minute that the man would be innocent.

So the acquittal was such a shock that I lost my mind.



Then one year later in late June of last year.



An appeals court reversed that ruling and also sentenced Dumlao to life imprisonment.



And then after another year, that is Wednesday this week, the Philippine Supreme Court finalized the life sentence for Dumlao.



The top court upheld the previous verdict that the suspect was undoubtedly involved in the abduction and murder.



However ever since his acquittal in the first trial, Dumlao has fled and his whereabouts are unknown.



Choi Kyung-jin / Wife of late Jee Ick-joo (KBS interview in 2024)

We still don't know exactly why my husband died. I at least want to know that.



The South Korean embassy in the Philippines said it has requested local law enforcement authorities to make a swift arrest.