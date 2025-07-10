News Today

[News Today] Untan Trail becomes tourist hot spot

입력 2025.07.10 (15:52) 수정 2025.07.10 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
What was once the heart of Korea's industrial boom has now transformed into a summer escape. Gangwon-do Province's old mining towns have become a tourist attraction. Today, we introduce the Untan High Mountain Trail, offering cool breezes even in the summer heat.

[REPORT]
The Taebaek Mountains, home to numerous soaring peaks.

There is a small pond nestled deep within.

It's Dorongi Pond created when the mine shafts collapsed.

It is where miners' wives supposedly prayed for their husbands' safe return to the salamanders living in the pond.

Shaft 1177 shows up at the end of a mountainous road still black with coal dust.

It was the first mine shaft of the Sabuk mining company, the largest one in Asia at one time.

A statue of a miner happy to see his family after a day's work tells the shaft's old history.

Jeon Ju-gak / Fmr. miner who worked in shaft 1177
Our faces would get all black with coal dust and sweat. We couldn't tell who was who.

This is 'Untan High Mountain Trail' where coal, often referred to as the heart of the industrial revolution, was carried along during Korea's industrialization.

It's now a 170-kilometer trekking trail connecting Yeongwol, Jeongseon, Taebaek and Samcheok in Gangwon-do Province.

The average altitude above sea level is 540 meters.

Cool winds blow even during a severe heat wave.

After the mines closed, the remaining residents decorated the village by making handmade woodcraft works.

Yun Yeo-heung / Jeongseon-gun County resident
We want to show the tourists something we are proud of.

The Untan High Mountain Trail has become a summertime hot spot where the history of Korea's industrialization is still kept alive.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Untan Trail becomes tourist hot spot
    • 입력 2025-07-10 15:52:26
    • 수정2025-07-10 15:53:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
What was once the heart of Korea's industrial boom has now transformed into a summer escape. Gangwon-do Province's old mining towns have become a tourist attraction. Today, we introduce the Untan High Mountain Trail, offering cool breezes even in the summer heat.

[REPORT]
The Taebaek Mountains, home to numerous soaring peaks.

There is a small pond nestled deep within.

It's Dorongi Pond created when the mine shafts collapsed.

It is where miners' wives supposedly prayed for their husbands' safe return to the salamanders living in the pond.

Shaft 1177 shows up at the end of a mountainous road still black with coal dust.

It was the first mine shaft of the Sabuk mining company, the largest one in Asia at one time.

A statue of a miner happy to see his family after a day's work tells the shaft's old history.

Jeon Ju-gak / Fmr. miner who worked in shaft 1177
Our faces would get all black with coal dust and sweat. We couldn't tell who was who.

This is 'Untan High Mountain Trail' where coal, often referred to as the heart of the industrial revolution, was carried along during Korea's industrialization.

It's now a 170-kilometer trekking trail connecting Yeongwol, Jeongseon, Taebaek and Samcheok in Gangwon-do Province.

The average altitude above sea level is 540 meters.

Cool winds blow even during a severe heat wave.

After the mines closed, the remaining residents decorated the village by making handmade woodcraft works.

Yun Yeo-heung / Jeongseon-gun County resident
We want to show the tourists something we are proud of.

The Untan High Mountain Trail has become a summertime hot spot where the history of Korea's industrialization is still kept alive.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 내일 오후 2시 ‘재구속’ 후 첫 특검 조사<br>…“일반 피의자 대우”

윤 전 대통령 내일 오후 2시 ‘재구속’ 후 첫 특검 조사…“일반 피의자 대우”
폭염에 온열질환자 천3백여 명<br>…어제 111명 발생

폭염에 온열질환자 천3백여 명…어제 111명 발생
이 대통령 “폭염에 취약 계층·<br>농어가 대책 챙겨야…가용 행정력 총동원”

이 대통령 “폭염에 취약 계층·농어가 대책 챙겨야…가용 행정력 총동원”
아열대 기후로 변한 2100년 <br>한국의 모습은?

아열대 기후로 변한 2100년 한국의 모습은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.