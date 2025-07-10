Key issue: evidence destruction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The most contentious issue during the detention warrant review for former President Yoon was indeed the possibility of evidence destruction.



In response to the special prosecutor team's emphasis on this issue, former President Yoon personally made statements, but the court sided with the special prosecutor team.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



The court issued a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing 'concerns about evidence destruction' as the reason.



This was also the reason applied when former President Yoon was first arrested in January, and it is the reason most emphasized by the special prosecutor for insurrection when requesting the detention warrant.



The special prosecutor for insurrection argued during the detention warrant review that former President Yoon had already destroyed evidence multiple times.



They claimed that the act of falsely drafting a declaration of martial law after the fact or instructing the deletion of military commanders' encrypted phone records constitutes evidence destruction.



They also stated that, given former President Yoon's significant power and authority, there is a high possibility that witnesses could be pressured to testify in his favor.



It was also mentioned that the testimonies of former Security Service Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon and former Presidential Office Secretary Kang Eui-gu changed depending on whether former President Yoon's lawyers were present.



On the other hand, former President Yoon's side argued that since most of the individuals involved in the case are already detained and all evidence has been secured through searches, there is no risk of evidence destruction.



They claimed that the declaration made after the fact is merely a 'cover document' and that the encrypted phone call records stored on the server cannot be deleted.



It is reported that Chief Judge Nam Se-jin, who presided over the detention warrant review, directly questioned former President Yoon about the drafting of the declaration after the fact, the deletion process, and the instructions to delete encrypted phone records.



Although former President Yoon stated in his final remarks at the end of the review, "It is impossible for me to pressure others to retract their statements when I have no power after stepping down," the court did not accept this.



The special prosecutor for insurrection explained that there has not yet been a decision regarding measures such as prohibiting visits to prevent further evidence destruction by former President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



