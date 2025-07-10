Yoon Suk Yeol detained again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken back into custody early this morning (7.10), just four months after being released.



He was immediately transferred to a detention center and did not appear at his trial for insurrection charges in the morning, citing health reasons.



The special counsel investigating the insurrection case is now expected to gain momentum.



Yoon has been summoned for questioning tomorrow (7.11).



Our first report is from Hyun Ye-seul.



[Report]



Yoon Suk Yeol, who had been released 124 days ago after the court canceled his initial detention warrant in March, has been detained once again.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/July 9: "(How do you feel after undergoing a second detention hearing?)....(Did you speak for yourself today? How did you explain your case?)...."]



Yoon appeared in person for a detention review that lasted about 6 hours and 40 minutes, during which he denied all charges. However, the court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns over the potential destruction of evidence.



His legal team argued that, in light of parliamentary hearings and trials where all responsibility has already been shifted onto the former president, it would be impossible for him to tamper with evidence, but the court rejected the argument.



Following the detention decision, Yoon did not appear at his trial for leading an insurrection, citing health reasons.



[Bae Bo-yoon/Yoon’s Attorney/July 10: (Any comments on the detention decision?)....(Will President Yoon be attending today’s session?)...."]



Now that the special counsel has secured custody of the former president just three weeks into their investigation, there is growing speculation that the probe may also extend to the inducement of foreign aggression charges, which were not included in the latest detention request.



The special counsel has stated that, with Yoon’s consent, they can investigate those charges during the detention period. While acknowledging his status as a former president, they also emphasized that “he will not receive any preferential treatment compared to other suspects.”



Yoon has been summoned to appear for questioning tomorrow afternoon.



This is Hyun Ye-seul, KBS News.



